Wahama whips Wirt County, 11-2

MASON, W.Va. — The White Falcons keep flight in the postseason.

The Wahama baseball team erupted for five runs in the third inning, as they held visiting Wirt County to a total of three hits en route to an 11-2 victory in a Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest, on Wednesday night in Mason County.

The White Falcons (16-11) tied the game at 1-all in the first, as Dalton Kearns reached on a hit by pitch and later scored on a one-out error off of the bat of Tanner Smith.

The Red and White soared to a 6-1 advantage in the third, as they manufactured five runs on four hits, one walk and two fielding miscues by the Tigers.

Wirt County cut the deficit to 6-2 in the fifth, when a bases loaded walk to Ian Smith forced home Dylan Knighten.

Wahama countered with three additional runs in the bottom of the fifth, as Kearns, Colton Arrington and Bryton Grate each scored in the inning to propel the hosts to a 9-2 lead.

WHS increased its advantage to 11-2 in the sixth, holding Wirt County without a run in the finale to close out the nine-run victory.

Jonathan Frye was the winning pitcher of record for the White Falcons, allowing no runs, one hit, while striking out three hitters in two innings of work.

Antonio Serevicz pitched two innings, surrendering one run on one hit, with one walk and four strikeouts. Cooper Peters provided three innings of relief, giving up one run, one hit, while walking one and striking out five batters.

On the offensive side, Anthony Ortiz led Wahama with three hits, while David Hendrick followed with two safeties. Henrick also drove in three runs and scored once in the contest.

Arrington, Kearns and Tyler Bumgarner each finished with one hit apiece, respectively. Arrington also provided three RBI and scored once, while Bumgarner drove in one run and scored once.

Kearns and Grate each scored twice, as Jacob Fisher and Ronin Madill each score one run apiece, respectively, to conclude the offensive totals for the White Falcons.

Aaron Garrett suffered the loss for Wirt County, as he allowed nine runs on six hits, three walks and three strikeouts in 4⅔ innings of work.

Ian Smith provided one-third of an inning of relief, surrendering two runs on one hit, with one walk. Adam Thompson pitched one inning, surrendering one hit.

Smith led the Tigers and the plate with one safety and two RBI.

Dalton Logan and Jacob Stratcher each finished with one hit, while Garrett and Knighten each scored one run apiece to conclude the offensive totals for Wirt County.

The White Falcons stranded seven runners on base in the contest, while the Tigers left six.

Wahama committed one fielding miscue, as Wirt County had five errors.

The White Falcons continued their postseason journey on Thursday as they traveled to second-seeded Williamstown for a loser’s bracket semifinal contest at 5 p.m. The Yellow Jackets defeated Calhoun County by a 27-0 margin in the other loser’s bracket contest held Wednesday evening.

By Scott Jones

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

