Red Devils rally past Wahama, 12-9

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Sometimes the best defense is a high-scoring offense.

The Wahama baseball team soared to a 9-4 lead through 4½ innings of Tuesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest, but host Ravenswood rallied for six runs in the bottom of the fifth en route to a 12-9 victory in Jackson County.

The White Falcons (15-11) took a 3-0 advantage in the second, as Colton Arrington, Brennan Grate and Dalton Kearns each scored in the inning. WHS sent eight hitters to the plate in the frame, manufacturing three runs on four hits and one error.

Ravenswood narrowed the margin to 3-2 in the bottom of the second, as Andrew Anglin and Miciah Kennedy reached on back-to-back walks to start the inning and later scored on a single by Luke Miller.

WHS extended its lead to 6-2 in the third, scoring three runs on four hits and one walk in the frame.

The Red Devils cut the deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the third, as Michael Bennett led of the inning with a double and later scored on White Falcons fielding miscue.

Ravenswood closed the gap to 6-4 in the fourth, as they sent six hitters to the dish and scored one run on two hits, and an error.

Wahama furthered its advantage to 9-4 in the top of the fifth, as Kearns, Grate and Jonathan Frye each scored in the inning.

The Red Devils rallied to a 10-9 lead in the bottom of the fifth, sending 10 hitters to the dish and scoring six runs on two hits, two walks, one hit batter and two Wahama errors.

Ravenswood extended its lead to 12-9 in the sixth, as the visitors were held scoreless over the final two frames to earn a three-run victory over the White Falcons.

Kearns took the loss for WHS, surrendering 10 runs, five hits, four walks while striking out three hitters in 4⅔ innings.

Tanner Smith provided one inning of relief, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk. David Hendrick appeared in one-third inning of relief surrendering one walk.

Grate led the way for Wahama and the plate, as he finished with three hits, three RBI and scored twice.

Arrington, Smith, Kearns and Cooper Peters each provided two safeties apiece, respectively, while Hendrick and Tyler Baumgarner each finished with one hit.

Peters and Smith added two RBI apiece to the Red and White’s offensive effort, while Kearns drove in one run.

Frye scored twice, while Jacob Fisher scored once to conclude the offensive totals for Wahama in the contest.

Chase Swain earned the pitching win for Ravenswood, allowing three runs on five hits, with three walks and six strikeouts in four innings of relief.

Lakin Tucker pitched three innings and surrendered six runs on six hits, two walks while striking out three hitters.

Bennett led the Red Devils and the plate with two hits, while Tucker, Greene and Miller finished with one safety apiece, respectively.

Wahama stranded 10 runners on base in the contest, while Ravenswood left eight.

The White Falcons committed six fielding miscues, while the Red Devils had one error.

The Red and White returned to action Wednesday when they hosted Wirt County.

Wahama junior David Hendrick swings at a pitch during the White Falcons’ contest against Calhoun County on May 7 in Mason, W.Va. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.10-WAH-Hendrick.jpg Wahama junior David Hendrick swings at a pitch during the White Falcons’ contest against Calhoun County on May 7 in Mason, W.Va. Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.