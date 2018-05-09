Lady Tornadoes tripped up by Belpre, 6-5

BELPRE, Ohio — The third time proved to be the charm for the Lady Golden Eagles.

After dropping a pair of one-run decisions to Southern in the regular season, Belpre gave the Purple and Gold a taste of their own medicine in a non-league softball game on Tuesday in Washington County, as the Lady Golden Eagles pulled off a 6-5 victory.

Belpre took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Harman singled home Osburn. The Lady Tornadoes (12-8) tried to tie the game in the top of the second, but had a runner thrown out at home and wound up stranding a runner on second.

Southern took a 2-1 lead on a two-out, two-run single by Paige VanMeter in the top of the third, and then went up 4-1 as Lauren Lavender scored on a wild pitch, and Shelbi Dailey scored on a groundout in the following inning.

SHS left two runners on scoring position in the fifth, but added one to its lead in the sixth, as Kassie Barton singled home Dailey.

Belpre ended a four-inning cold spell in the bottom of the sixth, as Hernandez scored with two outs, cutting Southern’s lead to 5-2.

The Lady Tornadoes were sent down in order in the top of the seventh, and then Belpre began the rally. Lemon singled home Osburn, and then Harman and Lemon scored on consecutive errors to tie the game at five. Still with no outs, Deaton singled home Hernandez to give BHS a 6-5 walk-off victory.

Sydney Cleland suffered the pitching loss in a complete game for the Lady Tornadoes, striking out five batters and walking one, while surrendering six runs, three earned, on 13 hits.

Hutchinson pitched the final two innings and earned the win for Belpre, allowing one run on three hits.

VanMeter led the Purple and Gold at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Lavender and Josie Cundiff were both 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Barton was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Dailey singled once and scored twice, Kaitlyn DeLaCruz added a single, while Jaiden Roberts scored once.

Osburn was 3-for-4 with a pair of runs to lead Belpre, while Hernandez was 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, Harman was 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI, and Deaton was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Southern was responsible for five of the game’s six errors. The Lady Tornadoes left six runners on base, three fewer than Belpre.

In the regular season, Southern defeated the Lady Golden Eagles by an 11-10 tally in Racine on April 10, and then by a 1-0 count in extra innings at BHS on May 2.

Southern returns to its home field for the Division IV sectional final against Pike Eastern on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.