Blue Devils fall at Athens, 11-3

THE PLAINS, Ohio — As if one big inning wasn’t enough, the Bulldogs came back for seconds.

The Gallia Academy baseball team dropped an 11-3 decision in non-conference action in Athens County on Monday, with host Athens scoring six times in the second inning and five times in the fifth.

Gallia Academy (11-11) went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning, as Wyatt Sipple singled, moved so second on a sacrifice, advanced to third on a groundout, and ultimately scored on a Morgan Stanley single.

After being sent down in order in the bottom of the first, Athens went ahead 6-1 in the second inning, combining two hits, three errors and a walk.

The Blue Devils got one run back in the following frame, as Dakota Young scored on a Braden Simms single. GAHS struck again in the top of the fifth, as Josh Faro doubled home Sipple, trimming the Bulldog lead to 6-3. However, Gallia Academy had just one more hit in the game.

Three hits, two walks, an error and a hit batter brought five Bulldogs around to score in the fifth, as Athens sealed the 11-3 win.

Kaden Thomas took the pitching loss in 1⅔ innings of relief for the Blue and White, allowing five runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks. Faro started for GAHS and pitched 1⅓ innings, allowing one earned run and one walk.

Andrew Toler pitched one frame for the guests, allowing four runs, two earned, on two walks and one hit. Cole Davis finished the game on the mound for the Blue Devils, allowing one earned run, four hits and one walk.

Toler had a team-best two strikeouts, while Faro, Thomas and Davis each struck out one batter.

Nate Trainer was the winning pitcher of record in two innings for AHS, striking out one and allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk. Jack Cornwell, Rece Lonas, Eli Kennedy and Easton McCollum combined to pitch the final five innings, allowing two earned runs and five hits.

Faro led the Blue Devil offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Simms and Stanley both singled once and drove in a run, Sipple singled once and scored twice, while Young singled once and scored once.

Carson Baker led the AHS offense from the bottom of the order, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run and four RBIs. Lonas and Clay Davis both singled once and scored twice, with Davis driving in two runs. Tyler McCune and Nick Barfa both singled once and scored once, with Barfa earning an RBI. Drew Zorn also had a single and an RBI, while Trainer, McCollum, Kennedy and Reece Wallace each scored once.

The Blue Devils were responsible for all-4 of the game’s errors, while leaving seven runners on base, two more than Athens.

Gallia Academy will be back on the diamond at Marietta on Thursday in the Division II sectional final.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

