Indians blank Point Pleasant, 10-0

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A rough start to the postseason for the Big Blacks.

The Point Pleasant baseball team combined for just four hits, while host Sissonville pounded out 16 safeties en route to a 10-0 victory on Monday in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 opening round contest in Kanawha County.

The fifth-seeded Big Blacks (11-12) trailed 2-0 through the first, as the Indians manufactured two runs on three hits in the inning.

Fourth-seeded Sissonville extended its lead to 3-0 in the fourth, as Evan Smith reached on a one-out single and scored when Cayd Snyder followed with a single.

The Indians closed out the contest in mercy rule fashion the fifth, as they sent 11 hitters to they plate and scored seven runs on seven hits, two walks and one fielding miscue to take a 10-0 advantage.

Point Pleasant’s Carter Smith suffered the pitching loss, as he surrendered five runs on 10 hits — including a home run — two walks and one strikeout in four innings of work.

Joe Herdman provided one-third of an inning of relief, allowing four runs, two hits, one walk, while striking out one hitter.

Levi Mitchell also appeared in relief and surrendered one run on three hits, while Joel Beattie also pitched in the contest allowing one hit.

Smith, Miles Williams, Brody Jeffers and Wyatt Wilson each provided one hit apiece for PPHS.

Caden Carpenter earned the pitching victory for Sissonville, allowing no runs, four hits, no walks and seven strikeouts in five innings on the mound. Carpenter also finished with one safety, two RBI and scored once at the plate.

Michael Pinkerton led the Indians at the dish with three hits, while also driving in a run and scoring once.

Snyder, Blayne Comer, Zachary Robeson and Scott Soblit finished with two safeties apiece, respectively.

Robenson also had three RBI to lead SHS, while Soblit drove in a pair of runs.

Will Hackney, Zack Newman, Gaige St. Clair and Evan Smith each finished with one hit to conclude the Indians effort at the plate.

Hackney, Soblit, Robenson, Newman, St. Clair and Smith also scored once apiece, respectively to conclude Sissonville’s offensive totals for the contest.

The Big Blacks were responsible for all of the errors in the game, committing two miscues in the field.

Sissonville left six runners on base, while PPHS stranded five.

Point Pleasant returns to action on Wednesday when it travels to third-seeded Nitro for a loser’s bracket contest at 6 p.m.

PPHS junior Miles Williams connects with a pitch during the Big Blacks' contest against Wayne on April 25 in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

