Wahama soars past Red Devils, 10-0

MASON, W.Va. — A plethora of runs and steals keep the White Falcons soaring.

The Wahama baseball team was aggressive at the plate and on the base path, as they collected nine hits and stole seven bases, en route to a 10-0 victory over Calhoun County in a Class A Region IV, Section 1 opening round contest on Monday in Mason County.

The White Falcons (15-10) soared to a 6-0 advantage in the first, as they sent 11 hitters to the plate and manufactured six runs on four hits, two walks, and two fielding miscues by the Red Devils.

Wahama added two additional runs in the second, as Ronin Madill and Antonio Serevicz each scored in the frame to further the lead to 8-0.

WHS plated its final two runs of the game in the third, when Dalton Kearns and David Hendrick reached on back-to-back errors and later scored on a one-out single by Tyler Baumgarner to extend to the advantage to 10-0.

Both clubs were held scoreless in the fourth, as the White Falcons closed out the fifth frame by striking out the side to earn a 10-run victory in mercy rule fashion.

Kearns earned the pitching victory for Wahama, as he surrendered no runs on no hits, one hit by pitch, while striking out three batters in two innings of work.

Smith provided two innings of relief for the Red and White, allowing no runs, one hit, with three strikeouts. Hendrick pitched one inning, surrendering one hit and recorded three strikeouts.

The Wahama pitching staff combined to face a total of 18 Calhoun County hitters, allowing only one to reach scoring position in the contest.

Smith and Serevicz led the White Falcons at the plate with two safeties apiece, respectively. Serevicz also had two RBI and scored twice, while Smith drove in one run and scored twice.

Baumgarner was next with one hit, one run scored and provided a pair of RBI in the win.

Kearns, Colton Arrington, Cooper Peters and Anthony Ortiz each finished with one safety apiece, respectively, to close out the hit totals for WHS in the contest.

Hendrick also scored two runs, while Kearns, Peters and Ortiz provided one run scored each, respectively.

Ortiz led the way on the basepath with three stolen bases, while Hendrick, Kearns, Smith and Grate each swiped one base to conclude the offensive effort for Wahama.

Soney Wilson took the loss for the Red Devils, allowing six runs, three hits and two walks in one inning of work.

Caden Hicks provided two innings of relief for CCHS, surrendering four runs on five hits. Mason Bennnett also pitched one inning, allowing no runs, no hits, with two walks and striking out one batter.

Kyle Persinger and Brady Fox had one safety each to conclude the hit totals for Calhoun County.

Hicks was the only other Red Devil hitter to reach base in the contest, as he was hit by a pitch in the first inning.

The White Falcons stranded six one base in the contest, while the Red Devils left three. WHS committed one field miscues, while CCHS had four errors.

Following the game, Wahama coach Billy Zuspan was pleased with his team’s effort — particularly their aggressive play at the plate and minimization of mistakes on defense.

“I felt like we were ready to play baseball tonight,” said Zuspan. “We played good clean defense and didn’t give them extra outs. We came out and got off to a great start at the plate, then added more runs throughout the game. We have some good team speed and if they make the right read and get a good jump we are aggressive on the bases — we also did really well with that tonight.

“We have to play clean baseball. We can’t give good teams extra outs. We have to come out, put the bat on the ball and try to take advantage of every base runner.”

Wahama returned to action on Tuesday, as they traveled to face Ravenswood.

Wahama senior Dalton Kearns delivers a pitch during the first inning of Monday night's Class A Region IV, Section 1 baseball contest against Calhoun County in Mason, W.Va. Wahama senior Anthony Ortiz drives a hit during the second inning of Monday night's Class A Region IV, Section 1 baseball contest against Calhoun County in Mason, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Wahama junior Tyler Baumgarner knocks a hit during in the fourth inning of Monday night's Class A Region IV, Section 1 baseball contest against Calhoun County in Mason, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports)

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

