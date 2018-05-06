Westfall slips past Lady Eagles, 4-3

VINCENT, Ohio — A true test.

The Eastern softball team battled tooth and nail with non-conference foe Westfall on Saturday at Warren High School, but the Lady Mustangs prevailed by a 4-3 count.

Eastern (16-5) — which wrapped up the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division on Friday — loaded the bases with one out in the opening inning, but stranded all-3 runners on base.

Westfall (19-4) — the Scioto Valley Conference champion — broke the scoreless tie in bottom of the first after a pair of hits and an error.

The Lady Eagles tied the game at one in the top of the second, as Kelsey Casto singled with two outs, moved to third on a Kennadi Rockhold double, and then scored on a passed ball.

The Lady Mustangs immediately regained the lead in the bottom of the inning, as a double plated two runs.

Eastern tied the game at three in the top of the third, as Kelsey Roberts doubled home Sidney Cook, and then Mollie Maxon scored on a double steal. However, the Lady Eagles were held to just one hit over the next three frames.

WHS left a runner on third in the bottom of the third, and left two in scoring position in the fifth. After a single to lead off the sixth, the Lady Mustangs scored the go-ahead run on a two-out base hit.

Eastern had a pair of hits in the top of the seventh, but a double play and a flyout gave Westfall the 4-3 win.

Tessa Rockhold suffered the loss in a complete game for EHS, striking out one batter, walking two, while allowing four runs, three earned, on nine hits.

Ayzia Fullen earned the win for in a complete game for Westfall, allowing three runs, two eared, on 10 hits and a walk, while striking out one batter.

Roberts and Kennadi Rockhold were both 2-for-4 with a double, with Roberts picking up the team’s only RBI. Cook and Tessa Rockhold were both 2-for-3, with Cook scoring once. Casto singled once and scored once, Cera Grueser added a single, while Maxon scored a run.

Eastern committed both of the game’s errors, while stranding seven runners on base, two more than Westfall.

The Lady Eagles were slated to battle Warren following the showdown between the Lady Mustangs and Lady Warriors, but weather prevented the contest.

After a showdown with Alexander on Monday, No. 1 seed Eastern will host the winner of eighth-seeded South Webster and ninth-seeded South Gallia on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.