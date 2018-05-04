Let’s Play Two

A pair of Mason County softball teams will continue fighting for their postseason lives as both Point Pleasant and Wahama will play Region IV, Section 1 contests on Saturday.

The Lady Falcons posted a 7-1 victory over Wirt County in the loser’s bracket final of the Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament held Friday night in Hartford.

Wahama will face the winner’s bracket champion — Calhoun County — in the first championship final at noon Saturday at CCHS. The Lady Falcons need a win to force a winner-take-all Game 2 that would played Monday evening in Hartford.

The Lady Knights, on the other hand, caught a break Friday as lower-seeded Wayne knocked off Nitro to advance to the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 loser’s bracket final.

Point Pleasant will host the Lady Pioneers in the loser’s bracket final at 3 p.m. Saturday at PPHS. The winner will advance to face winner’s bracket champion Poca on Monday at PHS.

Wahama senior Autumn Baker swings at a pitch during Friday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 softball contest against Wirt County in Hartford, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.4-WAH-Baker.jpg Wahama senior Autumn Baker swings at a pitch during Friday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 softball contest against Wirt County in Hartford, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Point Pleasant sophomore Peyton Jordan dives for a ball during Tues day night’s Class AA Region IV, Section 1 softball contest against Sissonville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.4-PP-Jordan.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Peyton Jordan dives for a ball during Tues day night’s Class AA Region IV, Section 1 softball contest against Sissonville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

Wahama, Point continue tournament trail Saturday

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

