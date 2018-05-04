Point Pleasant falls to Lady Dots, 2-0

POCA, W.Va. — In the end, there just weren’t that many opportunities.

The Point Pleasant softball team suffered its first postseason setback on Thursday night following a 2-0 loss to host Poca in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 contest in Putnam County.

The third-seeded Lady Knights (18-7) — who had scored 10 runs in each of their previous two tournament wins — produced only three hits and six baserunners against the top-seeded Lady Dots (21-8).

Of those half-dozen PPHS baserunners, only one — Izzy King — managed to get to second following a one-out double in the top of the second inning. The guests also stranded four runners on base during the setback.

Poca, on the other hand, mustered only five hits and left eight on the bags, but three Lady Knight errors also played significant roles in both of the hosts’ scores.

Scoreless midway through the third, Tori Gibeaut got things started for PHS with a one-out single and advanced to second on an error that put Mercedes Bush on first.

Molly Collins followed with a single, and another Point error allowed Gibeaut to come around for a 1-0 advantage after three complete.

Jordan Phillips was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the sixth, then moved to third on a two-base error that put Kristen Godish at second. A wild pitch allowed Phillips to come home with final score, wrapping up a 2-0 decision.

Taylor Bonnett was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight. Leah Cochran took the loss after surrendering two runs, five hits and two walks over six frames while fanning 10.

King, Kelsey Price and Hannah Smith had the lone hits for the Lady Knights. Gibeaut paced Poca with two safeties, while Collins, Bonnett and Phillips also added a hit each to the winning cause.

Point Pleasant returns to action Saturday when it faces the winner of Friday night’s Wayne-Nitro contest at a yet-to-be-determined time and location. The Lady Knights would host Wayne or travel to Nitro, pending Friday night’s final outcome.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

