Blue Devils top Ironton, Cavs

CENTENARY, Ohio — Ending the regular season on a solid note.

The Gallia Academy tennis team concluded the 2018 campaign with a 6-7 overall record after claiming back-to-back wins over Ironton and Chillicothe this week in a pair of a non-conference contests.

The Blue Devils notched a season sweep of the Fighting Tigers after securing a 4-1 decision at IHS on Monday, then the Blue and White completed its home schedule in style following a 5-0 victory over the Cavs on Wednesday night.

GAHS won 10 of the 14 sets played against Ironton, but the guests dropped only one set in a trio of singles matches. The Orange and Black did win four of the five sets in doubles competition, but only managed a split in the final results

Pierce Wilcoxon netted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jaxson Pleasant in first singles, while Amane Sawamoto captured a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Aiden White in second singles. Kirsten Hesson completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-2 decision over Ali White in third singles.

The duo of Thomas Hamilton and Katie Carpenter claimed the Blue Devils’ final win with a 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 decision over Elena Wilson and Todd Davidson in first doubles.

Nick Mayes and Brittany Masters fell 6-4, 7-6 to Siera Valance and Ethan Bennett in second doubles.

GAHS claimed a 3-2 victory over Ironton back on March 23 in Centenary.

The Blue and White had little trouble with the Cavs as four of the five competitions ended in straight-set fashion.

Hesson, however, had to rally from a one-set deficit and needed a tiebreaker to claim a 4-6, 6-1, 10-9 decision in third singles.

Wilcoxon was a love-and-love winner in first singles, while Sawamoto notched a 6-1, 6-2 victory in second singles.

Hamilton and Carpenter won 6-2, 6-2 in first doubles, with Mayes and Masters wrapping things up with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph.

The Blue Devils begin Division II sectional play on Monday and Tuesday in Portsmouth.

Gallia Academy junior Thomas Hamilton hits a serve attempt during an April 5 match against Jackson at the Eastman Athletic Complex in Centenary, Ohio.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

