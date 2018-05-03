Lady Tornadoes blank Belpre, 1-0

BELPRE, Ohio — One was enough.

The Southern softball team took a 1-0 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre on Wednesday night in Washington County, after breaking the scoreless tie in the sixth inning.

Both teams left a runner on first in the opening inning, and Belpre moved into scoring position first, putting runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the second. However, Southern (12-6, 11-4 TVC Hocking) struck out the next two batters and escaped unscathed. The Lady Eagles didn’t make it into scoring position again until the seventh inning.

Southern’s first time in scoring position came in the fourth inning, but the Purple and Gold came up empty. After leaving a runner on base in the fifth, SHS got a double by Jaiden Roberts to lead off the sixth. After moving to third on a groundout, Roberts scored the game’s only run on a wild pitch.

The Lady Tornadoes stranded a runner on second base in the sixth, and left one on first in the following inning.

Belpre had a lead off single in the seventh, but couldn’t advance the runner beyond second base and fell by a 1-0 count.

Sydney Cleland earned the complete game shut out win for the guests, striking out nine batters, walking zero and surrendering seven hits.

Harman took the loss in a complete game for BHS, striking out seven batters, walking one, while allowing one earned run and six hits.

Roberts and Paige VanMeter both doubled once for Southern, while Cleland, Josie Cundiff, Shelbi Dailey and Kassie Barton each singled once.

Lemon led the hosts with a 3-for-3 day, McDaniel went 2-for-3, while Osburn and Dalton both singled once.

Southern stranded five runners on base, while Belpre left six. Neither team committed an error in the game.

The Lady Tornadoes also defeated Belpre by a single run in the first battle, as SHS claimed an 11-10 victory in 11 innings on April 10 in Racine.

Southern is slated to end TVC Hocking play at home on Friday against Eastern.

Southern senior Sydney Cleland pitches during the Lady Tornadoes’ TVC Hocking win over Waterford on April 11 in Racine, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.4-SHS-Cleland-1.jpg Southern senior Sydney Cleland pitches during the Lady Tornadoes’ TVC Hocking win over Waterford on April 11 in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.