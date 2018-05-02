Meigs sweeps Lady Rockets, 5-3

WELLSTON, Ohio — Sometimes one big inning is all you need.

The Meigs softball team struck for four runs on three hits and two errors in the fourth inning on Tuesday in Jackson County, leading the Maroon and Gold to a 5-3 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Wellston.

The Lady Marauders (10-6, 8-2 TVC Ohio) were held hitless for the first two innings, and then left two runners on base in the third.

Wellston left a pair of runners on base in each of the first two innings, before being retired in order in the next two frames.

In the top of the fourth, Peyton Rowe scored the game’s first run on an Alyssa Smith two-out single. Still in the fourth inning, Swartz hit a three-run double, bringing home Alyssa Smith, Karington Brinker and Shalynn Mitchell to make the MHS lead 4-0.

The Lady Rockets cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth, but Meigs added an insurance run in the top of the sixth when Ciera Older singled home Hannah Tackett.

Wellston brought one run home in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell by a 5-3 final.

Breanna Zirkle earned the pitching victory in a complete game for Meigs, striking out two batters, while surrendering three runs, two earned, on seven hits and a walk.

Ashley Compston suffered the loss in a complete game for Wellston, striking out six and allowing five runs, two earned, on nine hits and a walk.

Leading the MHS offense, Swartz was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in, Rowe was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored, while Brinker was 2-for-4 with a run. Alyssa Smith singled once, scored once and drove in a run for MHS, Older singled once and drove in one, while Jerrica Smith added one hit. Mitchell and Tackett both scored once in the win.

Kendra Coleman led the Lady Rockets, going 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two runs batted in. MaKenna Kilgour doubled once and scored twice for WHS, Compston added a single and an RBI, while Molly Smith and Daycee Clemons each singled once.

Meigs committed two errors and left eight runners on base, while Wellston had four errors and five runners stranded.

The Lady Marauders also defeated Wellston by a 6-5 count on April 9 in Rocksprings.

Meigs is scheduled to visit Athens on Thursday in TVC Ohio action.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

