Blue Devils fall at CG, 8-6

COAL GROVE, Ohio — Errors proved to be the difference.

The Gallia Academy baseball team surrendered six runs in the first inning, en route to an 8-6 setback to host Coal Grove on Tuesday night in an Ohio Valley Conference baseball contest in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils (9-10, 7-6 OVC) leaped to a 3-0 in the first, as Wyatt Sipple, Josh Faro and Matt Moreaux each scored in the inning.

Coal Grove countered in the bottom half of the first, as they manufactured six runs on three hits, three walks and two fielding miscues by the Blue and White in the inning to take a 6-3 advantage.

Gallia Academy cut the deficit to 6-4 in the third, as Morgan Stanley reached on an error and later scored by way of two passed balls and a wild pitch.

The Hornets added two additional runs in the bottom of the third, as Evan Gannon and Corey Borders reached on a single and a walk, respectively to lead of the inning. Gannon later scored on a single by Angelo, while Borders scored on a wild pitch to extend the host’s lead to 8-4.

The Blue and White narrowed the margin to 8-5 in the fourth, as Dakota Young started the inning with a single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Faro three batters later.

The Blue Devils cut the lead to 8-6 in the seventh, as Bo Saxon walked to reach base and later scored on a passed ball. Coal Grove however prevented any further runs in the finale to close out the two-run victory.

Kaden Thomas suffered the pitching loss for GAHS, as he surrendered eight runs on six hits, with four walks and two strikeouts in 2⅔ innings of work.

Braden Simms provided two innings of relief, allowing no runs on one hit, one walk, while striking out three batters. Cole Davis pitched 1⅓ innings and allowed no runs, two hits, with one strikeout.

Simms and Young finished two safeties apiece to lead the way for the Blue Devils at the plate. Davis, Sipple, Sickels and Faro had one hit, respectively, to conclude the hit totals for GAHS in the contest.

Davis, Faro and Simms also provided one RBI apiece, respectively.

The Blue and White committed five fielding miscues in the game, while Coal Grove had three errors.

The 8-6 setback for Gallia Academy served as a season series split with the Hornets, having previously earned a 3-2 victory on April 26 in Centenary, Ohio.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

