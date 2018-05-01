Point wins Battle for the Anchor

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Anchor’s away … finally.

The Point Pleasant track and field program secured its first-ever championship in the annual Battle for the Anchor meet on Monday evening with a 143-141 triumph over Gallia Academy at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

PPHS claimed titles in 23 of the 36 total events held within the boys and girls competitions, but the Red and Black didn’t officially lock things up until the 4×400-meter relay — the very last event of the evening.

The Black Knights won 13 of the 18 events — including all five relays — en route to an 85-57 win over the Blue Devils in the boys competition. Despite winning only eight of the 18 girls events, the Blue Angels still claimed a decisive 84-58 victory over the Lady Knights.

The Point boys won the 4x100m (46.36), 4x200m (1:38.75) and 4x400m (3:47.57) relays, as well as the 4x800m (9:44.01) and 4x110m shuttle hurdles (1:05.28).

Luke Wilson paced the Black Knights with three individual titles in the 800m (2:08.62), 1600m (4:54.00) and 3200m (10:34.32) events. Kaydean Eta won the 110m hurdles (17.07) and Brady Adkins claimed the 300m hurdles title (44.15).

Steven Trent posted a winning height of 12 feet, 1 inch in the pole vault, while Eddie Mayes secured the shot put title with a throw of 43 feet, 4 inches. Jesse Gleason also won the discus final for PPHS with a heave of 135 feet, 6 inches.

John Stout led the Blue Devils with a trio of victories in the 100m dash (11.66), 200m dash (23.74) and 400m dash (53.40). Logan Blouir claimed the high jump (5-8) crown and Ryan Donosky also won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 11 inches.

The Gallia Academy girls were victorious in a trio of relay events, which included the 4×400 (4:42.50), 4×800 (14:05.56) and 4×102.5m shuttle hurdles (1:25.86).

Sarah Watts claimed two individual titles for the Blue Angels in the 400m dash (1:05.60) and 800m run (2:30.46), while Cassidy Starnes won the 1600m run with a mark of 6:41.41.

Trinity Eggers claimed the 100m hurdles (21.10) crown and Brooklyn Hill was victorious in the 300m hurdles (59.87) event.

Sami Saunders paced Point Pleasant with a trio of wins in the high jump (5-2), long jump (14-10¼) and the pole vault, which included a new school-record height of 9 feet, 7 inches.

Teagan Hay secured the 100m (13.61) and 200m (28.84) crowns, while Allison Henderson won the 3200m run with a mark of 14:08.46.

Grace Allensworth won the shot put (29-9) and Hannah Gleason captured the discus title with an even heave of 86 feet.

The Lady Knights also claimed titles in the 4x100m (54.94) and 4x200m (1:59.08) relay events.

The Blue Angels are still unbeaten against PPHS in the Battle for the Anchor competition.

The Blue Angels are still unbeaten against PPHS in the Battle for the Anchor competition.

The Point Pleasant duo of Teagan Hay and Sydnee Moore complete a baton exchange in the 4x200m relay event on Monday night at the 2018 Battle for the Anchor at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_PP-Relay.jpg The Point Pleasant duo of Teagan Hay and Sydnee Moore complete a baton exchange in the 4x200m relay event on Monday night at the 2018 Battle for the Anchor at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant’s Steven Trent clears the bar during an attempt in the pole vault on Monday night at the 2018 Battle for the Anchor at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_PP-Trent.jpg Point Pleasant’s Steven Trent clears the bar during an attempt in the pole vault on Monday night at the 2018 Battle for the Anchor at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

