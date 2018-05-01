Tornadoes topple Waterford, 9-6

WATERFORD, Ohio — Twice as nice.

The Southern baseball team combined for 13 hits en route to a 9-6 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division foe Waterford on Monday night in Washington County.

The Tornadoes (11-4, 11-2 TVC Hocking) leaped to a 2-0 lead in the first, as Gage Shuler led off with a single and later scored on an run-producing base knock by Dylan Smith. Billy Harmon pushed Smith home for Southern’s second run of the inning by way of a sacrifice fly two batters later.

SHS added four additional runs in the second, as Shuler, Smith, Coltin Parker and Logan Drummer each scored in the frame to extend the advantage to 6-0.

Waterford cut the deficit to 6-3 in the third, as they scored three runs on three hits, and an error by SHS.

The Wildcats narrowed the margin to 6-5 in the fourth, as they manufactured two runs on one hit, a walk and a fielding miscue by Southern.

The Purple and Gold extended the lead to 7-5 in the fifth, as Logan Dunn led off with a single and scored on a two-out single by Drummer.

Waterford countered with one run in the bottom of the fifth, as Hilverding scored in the inning to cut the deficit to 7-6.

Southern added two runs in the finale, as Dunn and Ryan Acree each scored to close out the three-run victory.

Smith led the way for the Tornadoes at the plate with three hits, two RBI and also scored twice.

Drummer was next with two safeties, one run scored and one RBI. Dunn and Shuler also had two hits apiece, with Shuler also scoring two runs in the contest.

Parker, Harmon and Jensen Anderson each added one hit apiece, respectively to Southern’s hit total. Harmon also had one RBI, while Parker and Acree each score one run to conclude the offensive totals for the Tornadoes.

The win for the Purple and Gold also served as a season sweep of Waterford, having previously defeated the Wildcats by a final of 9-3 on April 11 at Star Mill Park in Racine, Ohio.

By Scott Jones

