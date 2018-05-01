Gallia Academy drops Dragons, 6-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — What goes around, comes around.

After dropping a 6-1 decision at Fairland on Friday, the Gallia Academy baseball team flipped the script on Monday in Gallia County, defeating the Dragons by a 6-1 tally in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Dragons used their only run of the game to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as Gavin Hunt scored on a passed ball.

With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Gallia Academy (9-9, 7-5 OVC) took a 2-1 lead on six consecutive walks. Still in the first inning, GAHS extended its lead to 4-1, as Morgan Stanley hit a two-run single.

Fairland left a runner on second base in the top of the second, but didn’t reach scoring position again until the seventh.

In the home half of the second inning, Wyatt Sipple scored on an error, and then Josh Faro singled home Matt Moreaux to give the Blue Devils a 6-1 lead.

GAHS advanced a runner to third base in the bottom of the fifth inning, but couldn’t score a seventh run. Fairland put runners on first and second in the top of the seventh, but a flyout ended the game, giving Gallia Academy a 6-1 victory.

Faro was the winning pitcher of record in six innings for the Blue Devils, striking out seven batters and walking two, while allowing one unearned run and three hits. Cole Davis pitched the final frame for the hosts, walking two and striking out one.

Decota Chapman took the loss in 1⅓ innings for Fairland, giving up six runs, five earned, on two hits and six walks.

Faro and Dylan Smith both singled once, scored once and drove in a run for the Blue Devil offense. Stanley singled once and drove in two runs, Dakota Young chipped in with a single, while Sipple and Moreaux both scored a pair of runs.

Hunt doubled once and scored once to lead Fairland, while Chapman and Kyle Rankin both singled once.

The Blue Devils committed one error, while the Dragons had two. GAHS left six runners on base, one more than the guests.

Following Tuesday’s trip to Coal Grove, the Blue and White will head to Vinton County on Wednesday.

