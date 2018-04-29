Wahama tops Lancers, 6-2

STEWART, Ohio — Solid pitching and an early lead propels Wahama to victory.

The Wahama baseball team held Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division foe Federal Hocking to five hits, en route to a 6-2 win on Friday night in Athens County.

The White Falcons (10-7, 7-5 TVC Hocking) soared to a 6-0 advantage over the span of three and a half innings of play.

The Lancers cut the deficit in the bottom of the fourth, as Justin Lopez and Nate Dearth each drove in a run to narrow the margin to 6-2.

The Federal Hocking offense was stifled through the final three innings of the contest as WHS closed out the four-run victory.

Wahama starting pitcher Jonathon Frye was the winning pitcher of record, as he worked 5⅓ innings, surrendering two runs on five hits, with two walks and six strikeouts.

Tanner Smith continued the Red and White’s suppression of Federal Hocking’s offense, as he appeared in 1⅔ innings of relief allowing no runs, no hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.

Anthony Ortiz and Cooper Peters finished with two hits to lead the way for WHS at the plate. Dalton Kearns, Colton Arrington, Tyler Bumgarner, David Hendrick, Antonio Serevicz and Bryton Grate followed with one safety apiece, respectively.

Grate led Wahama with two runs batted in, as Bumgarner and Hendrick provided one RBI each. Kearns and Ortiz also scored twice apiece in the contest, while Bumgarner and Peters provided one run each to conclude the offensive totals for the visitors.

Brandon Bond suffered the loss for Federal Hocking, allowing six runs on eight hits, with one walk and three strikeouts in four innings of work. Gavin Tate provided three innings of relief for the hosts, as no runs on two hits while striking out three hitters.

On the offensive side for the Lancers, Chase Reed, Ian Miller, Mason Brown, Justin Lopez and Nate Dearth each finished with one hit apiece, respectively. Tate and Miller also scored once each in the contest.

Wahama stranded a total of 10 runners on base, while Federal Hocking left seven on the bags. The White Falcons also committed three fielding errors to two miscues by the Lancers.

