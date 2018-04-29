Point Pleasant tames Panthers, 9-8

HAMLIN, W.Va. — It ended up being a fun roller-coaster ride.

After a few twists and turns, the Point Pleasant baseball team ended up snapping a four-game losing skid during a 9-8 victory over host Lincoln County in a non-conference contest Friday night.

The Big Blacks (9-9) got back to the .500 mark in anything but a conventional manner as the guests built a 4-0 lead halfway through the first, but the Panthers rallied with four scores of their own to knot things up one inning into play.

The Red and Black answered with a run in the top of the second, but LCHS countered with three runs in the home half of the third while taking its only lead of the game at 7-5.

PPHS answered with two runs in the top half of the fourth while tying things up at seven, then came the fifth inning — which proved to be quite pivotal in the final outcome.

Alec Smith started the frame with a leadoff walk, then came around with what proved to be the eventual game-winning run after a one-out double from Carter Smith

Smith moved to third base on a single by Austin Richardson and eventually scored on a passed ball, allowing the Big Blacks to secure a 9-7 advantage.

With two away and runners at first and second in the bottom of the fifth, Parsons came through with a single that allowed Stone to score for a one-run contest.

LCHS left the tying run stranded at second in the fifth, then left two more on board in both the sixth and seventh frames — including runners at first and second with nobody out in the sixth.

PPHS, conversely, had only one hit over the final two frames, and that lone baserunner was part of an inning-ending double play in the sixth.

Point Pleasant had nine batters come to the plate in the top of the first, which led to four runs on three hits, a walk, a hit batter and an error.

Lincoln County also sent nine batters to the plate in the home half of the first, which accounted for four runs on seven hits — including a leadoff homer from Brogan.

Miles Williams led the second off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Carter Smith followed with a single that allowed Williams to stroll home for a 5-4 edge.

The Panthers plated three runs in the bottom of the third as two errors, a single and a sacrifice fly allowed the hosts to secure a 7-5 cushion.

Carter Smith led off the fourth with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball, then Tucker Mayes hammered a one-out home run over the left-center field wall — tying the game at seven-all through four complete.

Both teams produced 14 hits and committed three errors apiece in the contest. The Big Blacks stranded eight runners on base, while the hosts left seven on the bags.

Sam Pinkerton was the winning pitcher of record after allowing four runs (one earned), four hits and one walk over four innings of relief while striking out five. Stone took the loss after surrendering four runs (three earned) and 10 hits while fanning five in four innings of relief.

Mayes led PPHS with three hits and four RBIs, with Carter Smith also providing three hits to go along with a team-best three runs scored. Smith also knocked in two runs and Mayes scored twice.

Williams and Kylear Morrow were next with two hits apiece, while Richardson, Alec Smith, Brody Jeffers and Hunter Bush each had a safety in the triumph. Williams also scored two times.

Brogran, McKinney, Stone and Crist paced LCHS with two hits apiece. Vance knocked in a team-high two RBIs, while Adkins and Stone each scored twice in the setback.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.