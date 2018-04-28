Dragons down Gallia Academy, 6-1

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Good things didn’t come in threes the second time around.

After producing just three hits in a 3-2 win over Coal Grove 24 hours earlier, the Gallia Academy baseball team mustered only a trio of safeties again on Friday night during a 6-1 setback to host Fairland in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils (8-9, 6-5 OVC) never led in the contest as the guests surrendered four runs to the Dragon in the bottom of the fourth before coming away with their lone score in the fifth.

Matt Moreaux started that inning with a leadoff single, then advanced to second on an overthrow before scoring on a single by Dylan Smith.

GAHS also had runners at first and second with nobody out in the fifth, but FHS responded by recording three consecutive outs to get out of the frame with a three-run advantage.

Garrett Looney and Eli Brown both reached safely at the start of the bottom of the fifth, then Looney scored on a Tucker Adkins singled for a 5-1 edge. Brown later scored on a two-out single by Kyle Rankin for a 6-1 lead through five complete.

Gallia Academy left runners stranded at first and second with two outs in the sixth, then left a runner at second base with one away in the seventh as the Green and White secured the five-run triumph.

Fairland took a permanent lead in the bottom of the fourth when Rankin blasted a grand slam over the left-center field fence with nobody out, allowing the hosts to secure a 4-0 cushion.

The Blue Devils had only two baserunners over their first four innings at the plate.

FHS outhit the guests by a 5-3 overall margin and also committed only one of the three errors in the contest. The Blue and White stranded five runners on base, while the Dragons left four on the bags.

Gavin Hunt was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, three hits and four walks over seven innings while striking out one. Braden Simms took the loss after surrendering four runs (three earned), two hits and two walks over three frames while fanning three.

Moreaux, Smith and Josh Faro had the lone Gallia Academy hits. Adkins and Rankin paced FHS with two hits apiece, with Rankin also accounting for five RBIs.

Both teams will face one another again at 5 p.m. Monday in Centenary.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.