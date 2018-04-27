Spartans double up Meigs, 10-5

ALBANY, Ohio — Mistakes on defense can be costly, especially if you’re not getting hits on offense.

The Meigs baseball team held Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division foe Alexander to just two hits en route to a 10-5 victory on Thursday night in Athens County.

The Marauders (6-8, 6-2 TVC Ohio) rallied from a three-run deficit in the top of the third, as they manufactured four runs on three hits and a walk to take a 4-3 advantage.

The Spartans (8-8, 5-3) tied the game in the bottom of the third, as two errors by the Maroon and Gold in the inning allowed the hosts to knot the game at 4-all.

MHS regained the lead in the fourth, as a two-out error by Alexander ignited a five run inning for the Marauders as they charged to a 9-4 advantage.

Meigs tacked on an additional run in the fifth, as Zach Helton reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on a single by Zayne Wolfe to extend the lead to 10-4.

Alexander added a run in the finale, as a two-out double by Davis scored York to cut the deficit to 10-5. Meigs however ended any threat of a Spartans rally, as Helton induced a flyout to strand York at second base and close out the five-run victory.

Helton earned the pitching victory for MHS, as he allowed five runs on two hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts. Helton also led the way at the plate with five safeties, two RBI and two runs scored in the contest.

Wolfe was next with three hits, while Wesley Smith and Briar Wolfe finished with two hits apiece, respectively. Wolfe also had two runs batted in, as Smith drove in one run.

Cory Cox had one hit and scored a run, while Wyatt Hoover scored once to conclude the offensive totals for Meigs.

The Marauders earned a season sweep with the victory, having previously defeated Alexander by a final of 10-1 on April 20 in Rocksprings.