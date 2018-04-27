Waterford tops White Falcons, 8-2

WATERFORD, Ohio — A quick start doesn’t always lead to an ideal finish.

The Wahama baseball team surrendered at least one run in six of seven innings against Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division foe Waterford on Thursday night en route to a 8-2 loss in Washington County.

The White Falcons (9-7, 6-5 TVC Hocking) soared to a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first, as Dalton Kearns led off the inning with a single and later scored on an error.

The Wildcats (10-2, 9-1) however, countered in the bottom half of the first, as they manufactured two runs by way of no hits, two walks, a hit batter and two Wahama errors to take a 2-1 lead.

The Green and White added two additional runs in the bottom of the second, as Dylan Shriver and Peyten Stephens reached on back-to-back singles and later scored to widen the margin to 4-1.

Wahama cut the deficit to 4-2 in the top of third, as Kearns was hit by a pitch and later scored on a two-out single by Antonio Serevicz.

Waterford pushed its lead to 5-2 in the third, as Russell Young reached on an error to start off the inning a later scored on a wild pitch.

Both teams were held scoreless in the fourth, as Waterford closed out the contest with a run in the fifth and two additional runs in the sixth to take a six-run victory.

David Hendrick was straddled with the loss for the White Falcons, as he surrendered five runs on three hits, with three walks and one strikeout in two innings of work. Hendrick also had one safety at the plate.

Serevicz provided 3⅔ innings of relief and allowed one run, one hit, while striking out fiver batters. Jonathan Frye pitched one-third innings and gave up two runs on one walk.

Colton Arrington led Wahama on offense with three hits and also scored twice. Serevicz, Kearns, Bryton Grate and Trevor Hunt each finished with one safety apiece to conclude the hit totals for the visitors.

Isaac Wagner earned the victory on the mound for Waterford, allowing two runs on eight hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.

Shriver, Stephens, Brock Hayes and Braden Bellville each finished with one hit, as the Wildcats reached base nine times in the contest without a hit.

The victory for Waterford served as a season sweep of the Red and White, having previously earned a 11-9 victory on April 20 in Mason, W.Va.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.