Southern stomps Lady Falcons, 27-2

RACINE, Ohio — Enough runs to spread over a few games.

The Southern softball team put on an offensive clinic Wednesday night at Star Mill Park, as the Lady Tornadoes claimed a 27-2 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Miller.

Southern (10-3, 9-1 TVC Hocking) — which was playing as the visiting team — took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as Josie Cundiff scored on a wild pitch.

Miller tied the game after a two-out double in the bottom of the first, but Southern broke the game wide open in the top of the second. The Lady Tornadoes brought 10 runs home in the second inning, combining two hits with seven walks and a pair of errors.

Southern increased its lead to 12-1 in the top of the third, as Shelbi Dailey singled home Paige VanMeter. SHS plated 10 more runs in the top of the fourth, which was highlighted by a two-run home run by VanMeter.

Five walks, one hit and one hit batter brought five more Lady Tornadoes around to score in the top of the fifth, giving SHS a 26-run lead. Miller scored the final run of Southern’s 27-2 victory in the home half of the fifth inning.

Sydney Cleland was the winning pitcher of record in four innings for Southern, striking out three batters and allowing one earned run, one hit and one walk. Abby Cummins pitched the final frame for Southern, surrendering one unearned run, while striking out two.

Perani suffered the setback in 4⅓ innings for Miller, giving up 23 runs, 14 earned on 15 hits and 13 walks.

Cleland led the SHS offense, going 5-for-6 with three doubles and eight runs batted in. VanMeter was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, one run and two RBIs, Jaiden Roberts was 2-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and one RBI, Dailey was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, while Kaitlyn DeLaCruz was 2-for-3 with four runs and one RBI.

Baylee Grueser and Kassie Barton both singled once and scored four times, with Barton earning two RBIs, and Grueser adding one RBI. Cundiff singled once, scored three times and drove in one run in the win, while Lauren Lavender singled once and scored twice. Jordan Hardwick scored three times for SHS, while Kayla Boyer and Caitlyn Seth both scored once.

Youtsey had Miller’s only hit and only RBI, while Alexander and Spergin each scored a run for the Lady Falcons.

The Lady Falcons were responsible for five of the game’s seven errors. Southern left eight runners on base, while Miller stranded zero.

Southern also defeated MHS on April 6 by a 14-1 count in Racine.

The Lady Tornadoes are scheduled to be back on their home field against Trimble on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

