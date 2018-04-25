Lady Knights avenge Chapmanville

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Keeping a good thing going.

The Point Pleasant girls tennis team picked up its fourth straight victory on Friday with a 5-2 decision over visiting Chapmanville in a non-conference match held at The Courts in Mason County.

The host Lady Knights (9-4-1) won 3-of-4 singles events and also secured victories in 2-of-3 doubles contests while securing a season split with the Lady Tigers. CHS posted a 5-2 win over the Lady Knights back on April 14 in Logan County.

All five of Point’s match victories were decisive as each ended up being by at least two games, while the two losses were determined by at last six games.

Bailey Barnett posted an 8-3 win over Savannah Toney in second singles, while Caroline Foreman earned an 8-4 win over Ciera Stowers in third singles. Sarah Deem also netted an 8-2 win over Allison Walls in fourth singles.

Barnett and Olivia Pyles claimed an 8-2 triumph over Toney and Stowers in first doubles, with Foreman and Deem also securing an 8-6 victory over Walls and Emily Gore in second doubles.

Gore had the Lady Tigers’ lone singles win with an 8-2 decision over Pyles in first singles. Miranda Chaney and Mackenzie Phipps also secured an 8-1 win for CHS in third doubles after defeating Olivia Martin and Grace Teichman.

Point Pleasant junior Olivia Martin hits a forehand during a tennis match against Huntington Saint Joseph on April 11 at The Courts in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

