Lady Raiders split with NY, 19-1

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The sequel provided a much different outcome than the original encounter of the season between the Lady Raiders and Lady Buckeyes softball teams.

The River Valley softball team earned a split of its season series with Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division foe Nelsonville-York on Saturday by way of a 19-1 victory in Athens County.

The Lady Raiders (4-6, 3-5 TVC Ohio) trailed 1-0 through one inning of the contest, but manufactured four runs on three hits and an error in the second frame to take a 4-1 advantage.

The Silver and Black extended their lead to 13-1 in the third, as they sent 13 hitters to the plate in the frame. River Valley’s offense erupted for nine runs on seven hits in the inning — highlighted by a two-run home run by Kasey Birchfield.

RVHS widened its margin further in the fourth, as a walk, two hits and three Lady Buckeyes errors in the frame pushed the advantage to 18-1.

The Lady Raiders tacked on an additional run in the fifth, when Baylee Hollanbaugh led off the inning with a single and later scored by way of a wild pitch and a passed ball to take a 19-1 lead into the finale.

The Lady Buckeyes failed to produce a single base runner in the bottom of the fifth, as River Valley closed out the 18-run win.

Arika Barr earned the pitching victory for RVHS, as she surrendered one run on four hits, with two walks and three strikeouts in five innings of work. Barr also had one hit and scored two runs on offense.

Cierra Roberts, Hollanbaugh and Birchfield each finished with three hits apiece to lead the Lady Raiders at the plate. Birchfield also scored four runs in the contest, while Hollanbaugh provided three runs and Roberts scored twice.

Sierra Somerville and Kaylee Tucker had two safeties each, respectively. Sommerville also scored three runs in the contest, while Tucker was driven in two times.

Isabella Mershon had one hit and scored two runs, while Cierra Franklin finished with one safety and a run scored. Karrington Barr also scored one run to conclude the offensive totals for River Valley.

Addison Bowers, Sydney McClelland, Kimberly Jones and Joscelyn Heller eached finished with one hit for the Lady Buckeyes. Bowers also scored Nelsonville-York’s lone run of the game.

The victory by River Valley avenges an 8-5 defeat to the Orange and Brown on March 27 in Bidwell, Ohio.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

