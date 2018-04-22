Lady Eagles top Coal Grove, fall to Western Brown

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Good times as well as bad.

The Eastern softball team defeated Coal Grove by a 11-2 count, but fell to Western Brown by 12-0 tally in non-league action on Saturday at Symmes Valley.

Against the Lady Hornets, Eastern (12-2) broke the scoreless tie in the top of of the second inning, as Courtney Fitzgerald singled home Sydney Sanders.

The Lady Eagles made their lead 3-0 in the top of the third, as Emmalea Durst drove in Cera Grueser, and then Sidney Cook scored on an error.

Coal Grove got one run back in the third, and after a scoreless third inning, EHS broke the game open in the top of the fifth. After Durst and Kennadi Rockhold scored on a Fitzgerald single, Fitzgerald and Tessa Rockhold both scored on an error, and then Sanders and Kelsey Casto both scored on another error.

Cook drove in Sanders, then Durst brought Grueser in, giving the Lady Eagles a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

Coal Grove scored once in the home half of the seventh, but couldn’t come back any farther and fell by a 11-2 final.

Tessa Rockhold was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Eastern, striking out three batters and allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits and five walks.

Leading Eastern at the plate, Cook was 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, a run scored and a run batted in, Grueser was 2-for-5 with a pair of runs, while Fitzgerald was 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs.

Kelsey Roberts and Ally Barber both singled twice for EHS, Sanders singled once and scored three times, while Casto and Tessa Rockhold both singled once and scored once. Durst and Kennadi Rockhold both scored once in the win, with Durst driving in two runs.

Eastern committed one error and left nine runners on base, while Coal Grove had six errors and stranded 10 runners.

Against the Lady Broncos, Eastern was held to two hits and just four base runners in the game. The Lady Eagles stranded a runner on second base in the first and fourth innings, while leaving a runner on first in each the second and sixth innings.

Western Brown was blanked in the first inning, but began heating up, scoring one run on two hits in the second inning. A two-run home run gave the Lady Broncos a 3-0 lead in the third inning and then four hits, three walks and an error plated six runs for WBHS in the fourth.

After back-to-back scoreless frames, Western Brown ended the game with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Elaina Hensley took the pitching loss in 3⅔ innings for the Lady Eagles, allowing nine runs, eight earned, on seven hits and five walks. Sophie Carleton tossed 1⅔ innings in relief and allowed three earned runs on four hits. Hensley struck out two batters, while Carleton fanned one.

Cook and Sanders both singled for the Lady Eagles.

Both teams committed one error in the contest. Western Brown left five runners on base, one more than Eastern.

The Lady Eagles get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division at Southern on Monday, and at Wahama on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

