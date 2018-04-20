Blue Angels avenge Chesapeake, 7-4

CENTENARY, Ohio — Down but not out.

The Blue Angels softball team rallied from a four-run deficit against Ohio Valley Conference foe Chesapeake to earn a 7-4 win on Friday night in Gallia County.

Gallia Academy (10-2, 7-2 OVC) trailed 4-0 in the top of the first inning, as the Lady Panthers (8-6, 7-3) manufactured four runs on two hits, two walks and two fielding errors by the hosts.

The Blue and White rallied in the bottom of the fourth, as they sent 11 hitters to the plate and plated six runs on five hits. Alex Barnes ignited the comeback for GAHS, as the led off the frame with a triple. Barnes scored when Bailey Meadows followed with a single to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Gallia Academy knotted the game at 4-all, as Meadows, Malerie Stanley, Chasity Adams each reached and scored before CHS recorded a single out in the inning. Hunter Copley and Bailey Young also scored in the frame as the Blue Angels took a 6-4 advantage.

GAHS extended it’s lead to 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth, as Stanley led off the frame with a double and scored on a one-out single by Copley.

Chesapeake threatened in the seventh inning, but stranded two runners on base as Gallia Academy closed out the three-run victory.

Copley was the winning pitcher of record, as she allowed four runs on six hits, with four walks and four strikeouts in seven innings of work. Copley also had two safeties and a lone run batted in at the plate.

Ryelee Sipple and Stanley each finished with two hits apiece, respectively. Sipple also provided two RBI, while Stanley also score twice in the contest.

Bailey Young, Barnes, Meadows and Adams had one safety and each score a run, respectively, while Aubrey Unroe scored once in the contest to conclude the offensive totals for GAHS.

Brooke Webb suffered the loss for the Lady Panthers, as she surrendered seven runs on ten hits, while striking out five hitters in six innings of work. Webb also provided one hit and one run scored at the dish.

Ryleigh Swann finished with two hits, one RBI and a run scored to lead the way for Chesapeake at the plate. Erika Bowman, Rachel Pratt and Jordan Storms each added one safety to round out the hit totals for the guests. .

Ashley Tackett, Lyric Bair and Swann each scored a run to conclude the offensive statistics for CHS.

Following the contest, Blue Angels coach Scott Stanley was pleased with his team’s performance — particularly with their ability to stay focused despite the early deficit.

“I’m proud of the girls,” said Stanley. “We were down early and they continued to remain focused and were able to comeback. They remained positive in the dugout an they weren’t going to back down. We knew if we won this game we’d still be in contention for the conference with our upcoming conference schedule.”

GAHS sophomore Alex Barnes attempts a throw to third during the Blue Angels' 7-4 victory against Chesapeake on Friday in Centenary, Ohio. GAHS freshman Ryelee Sipple connects with a pitch during the Blue Angels' 7-4 victory against Chesapeake on Friday in Centenary, Ohio. GAHS freshman Bailey Young makes a throw from the outfield during the Blue Angels' 7-4 victory against Chesapeake on Friday in Centenary, Ohio.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

