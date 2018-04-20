OVP Sports Briefs

Meigs football golf tournament

POMEROY, Ohio — The Meigs football team will sponsor a golf tournament on Saturday, June 2, at the Meigs County Golf Course.

Registration is at 8 a.m. on Saturday and there will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The format will be a four-man scramble with a team handicap over 40. Only one player can have a handicap of less than eight.

Cost is $240 per team, which includes free food and beverages (Water/Pepsi products). Each player can purchase a single mulligan for $5 and there will be prizes for the first, second and third place teams — along with other prizes.

Make checks payable to Meigs football.

Interested golfers should call Tonya Cox at 740-645-4479 or Meigs County Golf Course at 740-992-6312.