Eagles fall at Waterford, 2-1

WATERFORD, Ohio — And then there were none.

The Eastern baseball team was the final Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division team with an unbeaten league record, but defending league champion Waterford ended the Eagles’ win-streak with a 2-1 decision on Wednesday in Washington County.

The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Bryce Hilverding turned a 0-2 pitch into a solo home run. Waterford didn’t reach base again until the sixth inning, and didn’t record another hit until the seventh.

The Eagles (13-2, 9-1 TVC Hocking) stranded a runner on second base in the first inning and then went away in order in the top of the second. Eastern tied the game at one in the top of the third frame, as Nate Durst doubled home Christian Mattox.

Eastern made it to second base in the fourth and sixth inning, but never made it farther.

After leaving two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, Waterford ended the game in the bottom of the eighth, as Noah Huffman hit a two-out walk-off home run on a 1-2 pitch, giving the hosts a 2-1 victory.

Ethen Richmond suffered the pitching loss in a complete game for EHS, allowing two runs and four hits, while walking one batter and striking out 12.

Isaac Wagner earned in the pitching victory in three innings of relief for the Wildcats, allowing a pair of hits. Braden Bellville started on the mound for the hosts and struck out five batters in five innings, while giving up one run on four hits.

Offensively, Eastern was led by Christian Mattox, who was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Durst doubled once and drove in a run, Richmond added a double of his own, while Kaleb Hill and Owen Arix both singled once.

Hilverding and Huffman were both 1-for-3 with a home run, while Bellville and Brock Hayes both singled once.

Neither team committed an error in the contest. Eastern stranded four runners on base, while the Wildcats left three.

The Eagles will have a chance to avenge this loss, as they still have a home game to make up with the Wildcats.

Eastern is slated to return to the diamond at home on Friday against Trimble.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

