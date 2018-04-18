Eastern stymies Lady Wildcats, 5-0

WATERFORD, Ohio — As second straight shut out.

After a 14-0 victory over Trimble on Saturday, the Eastern softball team kept up the stingy defense, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Waterford by a 5-0 count on Wednesday in Washington County.

Both teams stranded a runner on second base in the top of the first inning, and Eastern (8-1, 7-1 TVC Hocking) broke the scoreless tie in the top of the second, as Courtney Fitzgerald singled home Sydney Sanders.

Following a scoreless third, the Lady Eagle lead grew to 3-0 in the top of the fourth, when Fitzgerald doubled home Emmalea Durst and Tessa Rockhold.

Waterford ended a two-inning hitless spell in the fourth inning, and put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth, but never made it farther.

Eastern was held off the board in the fifth and sixth frames, and then added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh, as Ally Barber hit a two-run home run.

The Lady Wildcats were retired in order in the bottom of the seventh and fell by a 5-0 final.

Tessa Rockhold was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for EHS, striking out five batters, walking two, hitting one and allowing two hits.

Adah Smitley took the pitching loss in a complete game for Waterford, striking out five, while surrendering five runs on nine hits.

Fitzgerald led the victors at the plate with a 3-for-3 day, which included a double, a run scored and three runs batted in. Sidney Cook singled twice for the Lady Eagles, Barber hit a home run, scored once and drove in two runs, while Elaina Hensley contributed a double to the winning cause.

Kelsey Roberts and Tessa Rockhold both singled once in the win, with Rockhold, Durst and Sanders each scoring a run.

Marissa Neader was responsible for both of Waterford’s hits.

Neither team had an error in the game. The Lady Eagles left two runners on base, while WHS stranded four runners.

Eastern will go for the season sweep of Waterford, when the Lady Wildcats visit Tuppers Plains for a makeup game.

The Lady Eagles will be back on their home field on Friday against Trimble.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

