GA tennis falls to Marietta, Waverly

The Gallia Academy tennis team improved to 3-5 overall after a pair of setbacks to Marietta and Waverly last Thursday and Friday in a pair of non-league matches.

The Blue Devils suffered a 5-0 setback to host Marietta on Thursday as the Tigers dropped only three of the 63 games played en route to the decisive win. GAHS then suffered a 5-0 loss against visiting Waverly on Friday.

Pierce Wilcoxon suffered a 6-1, 6-0 setback to Guille Del Rio Gonzalez in first singles against MHS, while Amane Sawamoto dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision to Jacob Freeland in second singles. Katie Carpenter also lost by a 6-0, 6-0 count to Eric DeLong in third singles.

Katilinn Fraley and Thomas Hamilton suffered a 6-1, 6-0 setback to Gavin Estes and Jackson Macatol in first doubles, while the duo of Nick Mayes and Brittany Masters fell 6-0, 6-0 to Ian Coleman and Riley Holschuh in second doubles.

Wilcoxon forced three sets against WHS, but ultimately dropped a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 decision to Brandon Nibert in first singles. Sawamoto lost 6-0, 6-0 to Colton Lambert in second singles, while Kirsten Hesson suffered a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 setback to Patrick Copple in third singles.

Carpenter and Hamilton dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision to Chase Downing and Ryan Dunn in first doubles, while Masters and Mayes suffered a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Alex Workman and Brayden Stutz in second doubles.

