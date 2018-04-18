Rio women wrap up RSC golf tournament

UNION, Ky. — The scores — and the weather — got a little better on Tuesday, but the University of Rio Grande’s spot in the standings remained the same.

The RedStorm remained at the bottom of the nine-team field following the conclusion of the River States Conference Women’s Golf Tournament at Lassing Pointe Golf Course.

Rio tallied a second round total of 502 — 22 shots better than Monday’s opening round — but the RedStorm finished with a total score of 450-over par 1,026.

Midway University won the event with a 107-over par total of 683. Indiana University East (709) and Indiana University Kokomo (719) rounded out the top three.

IU East’s Breanna Nowak and Midway’s Kathryn Lawler tied at the top of the individual leaderboard with a 23-over par 167, with Nowak taking medalist honors on the second hole of a playoff.

In addition to Nowak and Lawler, the all-conference first team included Asbury’s Hannah McCrabb and the Midway duo of Hannah Scroggins and Chelsea Schack.

Second team all-conference honorees included AnneMarie Balsbaugh and Brandi Jones of IU Kokomo, Claire Watts from Asbury, Midway’s Rylee Beard and Lauren Heitkamp of IU East.

McCrabb was named Newcomer of the Year, Lawler was Player of the Year and Midway’s Otis Smith was Coach of the Year.

Rio Grande’s top individual showing came from senior Nicole Asbun (La Paz, Bolivia), who tied for 20th place in the 45-player field with a 51-over par total of 195.

Freshman Kimberly Edelmann (Gallipolis, OH) tied for 33rd place at 91-over par 235, while senior Hannah Hawley (Thurman, OH) and freshman Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY) tied for 41st place with a total of 298 and freshman Jimi Howell (Barberton, OH) was 43rd at 332.

Asbun was also Rio’s representative on the league’s Champion of Character Team.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

