Blue Angels sweep Ironton, 18-12

IRONTON, Ohio — Twice as nice.

The Gallia Academy softball team completed a season sweep over Ohio Valley Conference foe Ironton on Tuesday night in a Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County, as they rallied to earn an 18-12 victory.

The Blue Angels (9-1, 6-1 OVC) trailed the Lady Tigers (7-6, 3-4) by a margin of 8-4 through two innings, but the Blue and White countered to score six run on six hits in the third frame to take a 10-8 advantage.

Ironton cut the lead to 10-9 in the bottom half of the third, as a one-out double by Emma Sands drove in Kenzie Cremeans who had reached on an error.

Gallia Academy extended it’s lead in the top of the fourth, as Allie Young lead off with a double and later scored on a passed ball and a two-run home run by Bailey Young pushed the advantage to 13-9.

The Blue and White tacked on an additional run in the fifth, when Allie Young reached on a two-out single and scored later in the frame on an RBI-single by Bailey Young to extend the lead to 14-9.

The Blue Angels pushed their advantage to 18-9 in the sixth, as Hunter Copley, Chasity Adams, Bailey Meadows and Rylee Sipple each scored in the inning.

The Lady Tigers scored three runs on three hits and a walk in the finale, but Gallia Academy held on to earn a six-run victory.

Copley was the winning pitcher for the Blue Angels, as she surrendered 12 runs on 16 hits, with seven walks and five strikeouts in seven innings of work. Copley also had two safeties, three runs scored and drove in two runs in the game.

Bailey Young led the way for Gallia Academy offensively, as she finished 5-of-5 at the plate, with three runs scored and four RBI.

Malerie Stanley was next with four hits and three runs batted in, while Alex Barnes and Allie Young each finished with three safeties. Barnes also had one RBI in the contest.

Hailey Jo Ehman followed with two hits and one RBI, as Sipple, Meadows and Adams each finished with one safety apiece. Sipple also added three RBI, while Meadows and Ehman finished with two RBI and one RBI apiece, respectively.

Gallia Academy also defeated the Lady Tigers Ironton by a final of 5-3 on April 5 in Centenary.

