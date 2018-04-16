WHS boys 11th, girls 12th at Lakewood Invite

HEBRON, Ohio — It was the Falcons’ day, but unfortunately it wasn’t the White Falcons’.

The Fairfield Union track and field teams won the boys and girls team titles at the Lakewood Invitational, with Wahama’s boys team taking 11th and the girls taking 12th on Saturday in Licking County.

The FUHS boys won with a score of 115, a full 20 points ahead of second place Liberty Union. Newark Catholic was third at 90½ followed by Johnstown Monroe (76½) Northridge (66), Granville Christian (60), Centerburg (58), Lakewood (46½), and Linden McKinley (40½).

Patriot Prep was 10th with a total of seven, followed by Wahama with five, Horizon Science with two and Northside Christian at one.

Leading WHS, Jacob Lloyd was sixth in the 400m dash with a time of 57.25, and Critter Hesson with a seventh place mark in the shot put at 40-10½.

Fairfield Union won the girls team title with a 126, followed by Northridge with a 102, Newark Catholic with a 100½. Liberty Union (96½) placed fourth, Centerburg (82) was next, followed by Johnstown Monroe (46½), Delaware Christian (31), Lakewood (29), Horizon Science (17), Granville Christian (14) and Linden McKinley (12).

Wahama’s total of 3½ placed the Lady Falcons 12th, while Patriot Prep rounded out the 13-team field with a total of three.

Scoring for WHS, MacKenzie Barr tied for fifth in the pole vault at 7-00.

