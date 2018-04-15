Marauders fall at Philo, 8-7

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio — Down to the wire.

The Meigs baseball team rallied in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead into the finale of Saturday afternoon’s non-conference contest, but host Philo countered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 8-7 walk-off win in Muskingum County.

The Marauders (3-7) charged to a 1-0 lead in the first, as Cole Arnott — who led off with a single — scored when an error off the bat of Zach Helton scored him from first with one-out in the inning.

The Electrics countered in the bottom of the first, as Cole Smith, Nick Hoffer, Austin Niceswanger and Trey Lutz scored to put the hosts ahead at 4-1.

MHS cut the lead to 4-2 in the second, as a lead of walk to Tyler Tillis resulted in a run by way of a stolen base and passed ball.

PHS tacked on two additional runs in the second frame, as Smith and Clay McCutcheon scored in the inning to stake the hosts to a 6-2 advantage.

Meigs narrowed the deficit to 6-4 in the fifth, as walks to Cory Cox, Arnott and Helton set the stage for Wesley Smith and Alex Pierce to provide RBIs by way of a single and walk respectively.

The Maroon and Gold grabbed a 7-6 advantage in the top of the sixth, as a Zayne Wolfe’s two RBI single and a run-producing hit by Brentten Young with two-outs propelled MHS ahead entering the finale.

Philo however rallied in the bottom of the seventh with two runs, as lead off walk to Smith allowed McCutcheon to tie the game at 7-all with a one-out single.

The Electrics clinched the one-run victory two hitters later, when Lutz drove home McCutcheon with a single.

Smith suffered the loss for Meigs, as he allowed six runs on seven hits, with one walk and two strikeouts over two innings of work. Smith also had three safeties in the contest.

Cox led the way for MHS offensively with one hit, two walks, one stolen base, one RBI and two runs scored.

Arnott finished with one safety and scored twice, while Wolfe had one hit and one run.

Young provided one hit, one stolen base and a lone RBI to conclude the offensive totals for the Marauders.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

