Lady Knights outlast Winfield, 4-3

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Just another typical softball game between Winfield and Point Pleasant.

Peyton Jordan singled home Shala Swain with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, allowing host Point Pleasant to claim another thrilling victory over Winfield on Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 decision in a non-conference game in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (11-3) needed extra innings against the visiting Lady Generals (8-10), but some consistent two-out heroics heroics allowed the Red and Black to secure their seventh straight victory.

In fact, PPHS has now won 23 of its last 28 decisions against the Green and White, including six of the last nine postseason meetings between the programs over the last three years.

The Lady Knights — who never trailed in the contest — built a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second as Jordan singled home Madilyn Keefer with two away in the frame, then Swain delivered a two-out single that plated Kelsey Price in the third for a 2-0 advantage.

WHS, however, struck back in the fourth as Faith Gaylor tripled in Mackenzie Hale for a 2-1 deficit, then Naomi Jarrell singled home Gaylor to knot things up at two apiece.

Leah Cochran reached safely on a one-out error to start the bottom of the fifth, then Cochran moved to third on a Price single that put runners at the corners.

Izzy King hit a ground ball to short that led to courtesy runner Monica Cook being a force out at second, but King beat the relay throw to first to avoid the inning-ending double play. The eventual fielder’s choice also allowed Cochran to score from third, giving the hosts a 3-2 edge through five complete.

The score remained that way headed into the top of the seventh, where Jarrell started the inning with a single before advancing to second on a wild pitch.

Caitlyn Short delivered a one-out single to right-center that allowed Jarrell to come home with the tying run, but Short was tagged out at second after the relay throw home was cut off by the pitcher.

Winfield also had one final baserunner one out in the eighth, but a sharply hit ball was snagged at second before the relay throw back to first ended up resulting in an inning-ending double play.

After leaving runners stranded at first and second in the seventh, PPHS had to battle to get things started in the eighth as Swain needed nine pitches and a fourth full-count offering to produce a mere single.

Swain, however, advanced to second and third as the next two batters laid down sacrifices, bringing Jordan to the plate with two away.

Jordan drilled a 2-1 offering up the middle and into centerfield, allowing Swain to stroll home with game-clinching run.

The Lady Knights outhit Winfield by an 11-7 overall margin, and the guests also committed the only two errors in the game. The hosts left 10 runners on base, while the Lady Generals stranded six on the bags.

Cochran was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three earned runs, seven hits and four walks over eight innings while striking out eight. Elyssa Medley took the loss after surrendering two runs (one earned), four hits and one walk over 4⅔ frames of relief while fanning one.

Jordan, Cochran, Price and Swain led Point with two hits apiece, followed by King, Keefer and Hannah Smith with a safety each. Jordan also drove in a team-high two RBIs.

Jarrell paced WHS with three hits and Hale was next with two safeties. Gaylor and Lily Snyder also had a hit apiece in the setback.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

