Point doubles up Lady Patriots, 10-5

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A quick start led to a great finish.

The Point Pleasant softball team scored as many runs in the opening frame as host Parkersburg South pushed across the plate for the entire contest in Thursday night’s 10-5 victory in Wood County.

The Lady Knights (9-3) charged to a 5-0 lead in the first, as they sent 10 hitters to the plate and manufactured five runs on one hit, three walks, a hit by pitch and two errors.

The Lady Patriots (6-5) cut the deficit to 5-1 in the bottom of the frame, as Ashley Ellison reached on a one-out double and later scored on a single by Kylie McCorkle.

Pakersburg South tacked on another run in the bottom of the third, when Aurora Slusher scored on a ground ball off the bat of Kelly Amos to cut Point Pleasant’s lead to 5-2.

PPHS added three additional runs in the top of the fourth inning, by way of three extra-base hits to extend the lead to 8-2. Kelsie Byus ignited the offense when she reached on a one-out double and scored when Tanner King followed with a double. King then scored when Leah Cochran drove a two-run home run beyond the wall.

The Lady Patriots countered in the bottom of the fourth, as Paige Winans and Alexis Fieck scored to cut the deficit to 8-4.

The Lady Knights tacked on two runs in the fifth, as Byus and Kelsey Price provided run-producing singles to extend the lead to 10-4.

Parkersburg South picked up its final run of the contest in the bottom half of the fifth, as Point Pleasant closed out the five-run victory.

Cochran was the winning pitcher of record, as she surrendered five runs, eight hits, with two walks and five strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Izzy King led the way with three hits, driving in two runs in the contest. Byus and King were next with two safeties and one RBI apiece, respectively.

Hatfield, Cochran, Price, Peyton Jordan, Shala Swain and Hannah Smith each finished with one hit, as the Lady Knights totaled 13 safeties in the game.

Ellison suffered the loss for the Lady Patriots, as she provided seven innings of work.

Ellison and McCorkle tied with two safeties to lead Parkersburg South, while Slusher, Amos, Fieck and Kurin Worgul concluded the hit totals for the hosts.

The Red and Black also earned a season sweep having previously defeated the Lady Patriots on March 22 by a final score of 5-4 in Mason County.

The Lady Knights returned to the diamond on Friday to host Logan.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

