Lady Eagles bounce Belpre, 15-5

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Revenge, and then some.

The Eastern softball team avenged its only loss of the season on Thursday night in Meigs County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Belpre by a 15-5 count in five innings.

Eastern (6-1, 5-1 TVC Hocking) — which dropped an 8-3 decision at BHS on March 26 — fired the opening salvo in Thursday’s game, as Sidney Cook hit a two-run home run with one out in the opening inning. Later in the frame, Emmalea Durst scored on an error and then Courtney Fitzgerald singled home Sydney Sanders.

The host Lady Eagles went ahead 7-0 in the bottom of the second, as Kelsey Casto scored on an error, Cera Grueser scored on a two-out single by Durst, who then scored on a double by Kelsey Roberts.

Belpre broke through for the first time in the top of the third, as Harman blasted a three-run home run.

Eastern stretched its lead to 13-3 with six unearned runs in the bottom of the third inning.

The guests got two runs back in the next frame, but left two runners in scoring position and then went 1-2-3 on consecutive strikeouts in the fifth.

After being blanked in the fourth, EHS sealed the 15-5 mercy rule win in the bottom of the fifth as Roberts hit a two-run home run.

Tessa Rockhold earned the victory in a complete game for EHS, striking out 11 and allowing four runs, two earned, on seven hits and four walks.

Harman suffered the loss in 2⅓ innings for BHS, striking out two and surrendering 13 runs, four earned, on 11 hits and a walk.

Roberts, a freshman, led the Lady Eagles with a 4-for-4 day, which included a home run, a double, a run scored and three runs batted in. Cook was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBIs, Casto doubled once and scored once, while Durst had a double, four runs and one RBI.

Grueser and Kennadi Rockhold both singled once and scored twice, Ally Barber singled once and scored once, while Fitzgerald recorded a single and an RBI. Tessa Rockhold singled once in the win, while Sanders scored twice.

Leading Belpre, Simmons was 2-for-2 with two runs, while McDaniel was 2-for-3.

Eastern committed three errors and stranded five runners, while Belpre had nine errors and seven runners left on base.

EHS is slated to return to action on Monday at Miller.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

