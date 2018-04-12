SP hands Blue Angels 1st loss, 10-9

CENTENARY, Ohio — Opportunities missed.

The Gallia Academy softball team stranded the game-tying runs in scoring position during the sixth and seventh frames while dropping their first decision of the spring Thursday night in a 10-9 setback to visiting South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference contest at the Eastman Athletic Complex in Gallia County.

The Blue Angels (6-1, 4-1 OVC) actually struck first blood as Bailey Meadows doubled home Chasity Adams with two outs, allowing the hosts to establish a 1-0 edge through one complete.

That, however, was the only lead that GAHS enjoyed as the Lady Pointers rallied in the top of the second with three scores for what proved to be a permanent advantage.

Sora Allen started the second with a two-out single and advanced to second on a Holley Remey walk, then both Allen and Remey came around to score on an error that allowed Duncan Reece to reach safely.

Destine Newton followed with a single that plated Reece, giving SPHS a 3-1 cushion midway through two frames.

Alex Barnes started the bottom of the third by bunting her way on safely, then advanced to third on a one-out error that put Adams at second. Barnes later scored on a passed ball with two outs, allowing the Blue and White to close to within 3-2 after three complete.

The Lady Pointers broke the game open in the fifth after sending a dozen batters to the plate, which resulted in seven runs on six hits, two walks and an error — turning a one-run lead into a 10-2 cushion.

GAHS, however, answered by sending a dozen batters to the plate in the home half of the sixth, which led to seven runs while whittling the lead back down to a single score.

Allie Young started the rally by belting a three-run homer over the centerfield fence, cutting the deficit in half at 10-5.

Hunter Copley delivered a two-out double that plated Barnes, then Copley came around to score on a single by Adams while trimming things down to 10-7.

Meadows followed by hammering a 1-2 offering over the centerfield fence for a 10-9 contest, the Ryelee Sipple doubled and Malerie Stanley walked to put the tying run in scoring position. Sipple eventually advanced to third on a passed ball, but Young flew out to center to end the rally.

The Blue and Gold sent the minimum three batters to the plate in the seventh, then Barnes delivered a two-out single in the home half of the seventh to give GAHS a baserunner. Barnes advanced to second on a walk to Copley, but the next batter grounded out to first base — ending the threat and the contest.

The Blue Angels outhit the guests by a 14-11 overall margin, but also committed two of the three errors in the game. The hosts stranded nine runners on base, while the Lady Pointers left only three on the bags.

Emily Byrd was the winning pitcher of record after allowing eight earned runs, 14 hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out seven. Copley took the loss after surrendering eight unearned runs, eight hits and one walk over 4⅔ frames while fanning two.

Barnes led Gallia Academy with three hits, followed by Meadows, Sipple, Stanley and Young with two safeties apiece. Copley, Adams and Hailey Jo Ehman also had a hit each in the setback.

Meadows and Young both paced GAHS with three RBIs. Barnes and Adams also scored two runs apiece for the hosts.

Allen, Reece, Newton and Abby Hannah led SPHS with two hits apiece. Hannah and Remey also knocked in two RBIs each.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

