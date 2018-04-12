Blue Angels sweep Rock Hill, 13-5

PEDRO, Ohio — The hits just kept on coming.

The Gallia Academy softball team combined for 20 total hits and rallied from a 3-1 deficit to remain unbeaten and clinch a season sweep against Rock Hill on Wednesday night in a 13-5 victory in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels (6-0, 4-0 OVC) opened the scoring, but the Redwomen took a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the first by way of a two-run homer from Maddie Harper.

RHHS tacked on a run in the second, but GAHS countered in the top of the third to take a 4-3 lead.

Hunter Copley, Chasity Adams and Bailey Meadows provided runs for the Blue and White as they sent eight hitters to the plate the inning.

Gallia Academy added five more runs in the fourth, as a home run by Rylee Sipple in the inning helped propel the visitors to a 9-3 lead.

GAHS tacked on three additional runs in the fifth, as a two-run single by Meadows and an RBI double by Malerie Stanley extended the advantage to 12-3.

The Blue and White added their final run of the contest in the sixth, as Aubrey Unroe led off with a single and Bailey Young followed with a double. Unroe later scored from third base on a passed ball, as Gallia Academy took a 13-3 lead into the finale.

Rock Hill plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 13-5, but the Blue Angels prevented no further damage to close out the seven run victory.

Copley earned the pitching victory, as she surrendered five runs on 11 hits, with one walk and two strikeouts over seven innings of work.

Meadows led the Blue and White offensively, as she collected four hits, three RBI and scored two runs.

Stanley and Adams were next with three hits, while Alex Barnes, Copley, Sipple and Allie Young had two safeties apiece.

Unroe and Young concluded the hit totals for Gallia Academy with one safety each, respectively.

With their victory the Blue Angels earned a season sweep against the Redwomen having proved victorious by a final of 2-0 on April 9.

GAHS returns to the diamond on Friday as they host Portsmouth at 5 p.m.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

