River Valley blasts Lady Rockets, 5-3

WELLSTON, Ohio — These chicks ended up digging the long ball.

The River Valley softball team used a pair of Skylar Jones homers to build a 4-0 lead through three innings and ultimately held on Wednesday night for a 5-3 victory over host Wellston in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Jackson County.

The Lady Raiders (2-2, 1-2 TVC Ohio) notched their first league win of the season as the guests benefited from a pair of bombs by Jones, the first of which led to the eventual game-winning run.

After RVHS went down in order in the first, Jones led off the second by blasting a 1-2 offering deep over the left-center field fence for a 1-0 edge.

Airika Barr singled and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice, then Sierra Somerville singled home Barr to give the Silver and Black a two-run cushion midway through two frames.

Chloe Gee drew a two-out walk in the top of the third, then Jones blasted an 0-2 offering over the centerfield fence while extending River Valley’s lead to 4-0.

Barr started the fourth with a double, then stole third and came home on a sacrifice fly by Kasey Birchfield, giving the Lady Raiders their largest lead at 5-0 midway through the fourth.

The Lady Rockets finally got on the board in the bottom of half of the fourth after Mya Bouska delivered a two-out single that allowed Kim Coleman to score for a 5-1 contest.

Erica Scott delivered a two-out single in the fifth to plate Taynor for a 5-2 deficit, then Scott doubled home Kisor with two away in the seventh to close to within 5-3. WHS eventually left runners stranded at second and third when the final out — a pop-up to shortstop — was recorded.

River Valley outhit the hosts by an 8-6 overall margin, but the Lady Raiders also committed the only error of the game. Wellston stranded six runners on base, while the guests left only four on the bags.

Barr was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, six hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out three. Compston took the loss after surrendering five earned runs, eight hits and two walks over seven frames while fanning five.

Jones, Barr, Somerville and Isabella Mershon all paced RVHS with two hits apiece. Jones led the guests with three RBIs and joined Barr with a team-high two runs scored.

Scott and Kilgour led the Lady Rockets with two hits each, followed by Bouska and Kisor with a safety apiece. Scott led the hosts with two RBIs.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

