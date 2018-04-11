Lady Tigers top Meigs, 11-3

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — One of those nights where nothing goes right.

The Meigs softball team had an off-night on Tuesday in Meigs County, as the Lady Marauders dropped an 11-3 decision to non-conference guest Marietta.

The Lady Tigers had a pair of runners score in the opening inning and never relinquished their lead. Meigs (4-2) got one run back in the home half of the first, as Ciera Older scored on Peyton Rowe groundout. Three hits, an error, a walk and a hit batter led to four Marietta runs in the top of second, making it a 6-1 game.

Following a scoreless second frame, the Lady Marauders cut their deficit to 6-2 in the bottom of the third, as Taylor Swartz was driven in by Breanna Zirkle. However, the hosts were hitless for the next three innings.

The Orange and Black scored four runs on four hits in the fifth inning, and added another tally following a pair of hits and an error in the bottom of the sixth, making the score 11-2.

In the bottom of the seventh frame, Karington Brinker drove in Alyssa Smith, but the Lady Marauders could do no farther damage and fell 11-3.

Zirkle suffered the loss in 1⅔ innings in the circle for the Maroon and Gold, allowing six runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks, while striking out one batter. Brinker pitched the final 5⅓ innings for the hosts, striking out four and surrendering five earned runs on eight hits.

Jillian Middleton earned the win for Marietta, giving up three earned runs on four hits and four walks, while striking out six in a complete game.

For the Meigs offense, Swartz, Older, Alyssa Smith and Jerrica Smith each had a single, Swartz, Older and Alyssa Smith each scored a run, while Rowe, Zirkle and Brinker each earned an RBI.

Bailey Hogue led the guests with a 3-for-4 day, which included two doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Kaylee Hamrick and Betsy Wristen had two hits apiece, with Hamrick driving in two runs, and Wristen doubling once, scoring once and bringing home one run.

Meigs was responsible for all-3 of the game’s errors. Marietta left seven runners on base, while the Lady Marauders stranded five.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on May 1 in Washington County.

Meigs will be back on its home field Thursday in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game against Athens.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

