Tigers charge past Meigs, 12-1

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — An early deficit can sometimes be too much to overcome.

The Marauders baseball team trailed 5-1 through three innings of Tuesday night’s non-conference contest in Meigs County, but visiting Marietta added seven runs over the remainder of the game to earn a 12-1 victory.

Meigs (2-5) fell behind early, as the Tigers jumped to a one run lead in the opening frame and extended their lead to 5-0 midway through the third inning.

The Maroon and Gold cut the deficit to four runs in the bottom of the third, as Cory Cox led off with a single and scored on an RBI single by Zayne Wolfe.

Meigs stranded five runners on base in the first three innings, as Marietta collected five hits — including a home run — and two walks over that same span.

The Tigers added a run in the fourth, as they sent seven hitters to the plate and mustered two hits and two walks to extend their lead to 6-1.

The Marauders surrendered six more runs in the final two innings of the game, as Marietta drew six walks and collected four hits to close out a 11-run victory in six innings.

Matt Gilkey suffered the pitching loss for the Maroon and Gold, as he surrendered six runs on seven hits, while allowing five walks and striking out three in four innings of work.

Tyler Tillis appeared in two innings of relief, as he gave up six runs on three hits, while allowing six walks and one strikeout.

Wolfe led Meigs with two safeties and one RBI. Cox singled once and scored, while Tillis and Helton had one hit apiece.

Hill earned the victory for the Tigers, as he surrendered one run on five hits in five innings of work. Coil appeared in one inning of relief, allowing one walk and striking out two hitters.

The Marauders returned to action on Wednesday as they traveled to face Vinton County in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

