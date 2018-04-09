Lady Falcons hammer Fed Hock, 15-0

HARTFORD, W.Va. — A quick night at the office.

The Wahama softball team produced 15 runs in its first two innings at the plate and ultimately cruised to a 15-0 victory over visiting Federal Hocking in three innings during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Mason County.

The host Lady Falcons (6-2, 3-0 TVC Hocking) sent 14 batters to the plate in the home half of the first, which yielded nine runs on seven hits, three walks, an error and a hit batter.

With Hannah Rose and Emma Gibbs on first and second with nobody out, Emily VanMatre laid down a sacrifice bunt that ended up resulting in an out and an error — allowing Rose to score the eventual game-winning run from second.

The Red and White followed by sending another 11 batters to the plate in the second frame, which resulted in six runs on four walks, three hits and an error — giving WHS a sizable 15-run cushion headed into the third.

After having its first six batters retired in order, Vassel started the top of the third by reaching safely on an error. After consecutive strikeouts, Gillian produced a single and an error loaded the bases as Dunfee reached base safely.

Mayle, however, followed by grounding into a fielder’s choice for the final out of the game as Wahama completed the mercy-rule triumph.

The Lady Falcons outhit the guests by a sizable 10-1 overall margin and both teams committed three errors apiece in the game. Both teams also stranded three runners each on the bags.

Hannah Billups was the winning pitcher of record after allowing zero hits over two innings while striking out three. Hill took the loss after surrendering 12 earned runs, nine hits and four walks over an inning-plus of work.

Billups, Gibbs and Ashtyn Russell paced WHS with two hits apiece, followed by Rose, Leah Hoffman, Emily VanMatre and Maddy VanMatre with a safety apiece.

Gibbs led the hosts with three RBIs and Emily VanMatre was next with two RBIs, while Billups, Russell, Rose, Maddy VanMatre, Grace Haddox and Kailyn Alison knocked a run apiece.

Rose and Gibbs both scored a team-high three runs, with Haddox also crossing home plate twice. Russell, Hoffman, Alison, Alexis Mick, Logan Eades and Autumn Baker also scored once each in the triumph.

Gillian had the lone hit for Federal Hocking in the contest.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.