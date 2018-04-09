Blue Angels 3rd at Chesapeake Invite

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy girls finished third and the boys placed seventh overall on Friday at the 2018 Chesapeake Lions Club Invitational held in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels earned 10 top-five finishes at the 17-event track and field meet, which yielded 68 points in the 13-scoring team field. Spring Valley (98) held off Huntington (96) by two points for the girls team title.

GAHS did not come away with any individual championships, but the Blue and White did land a trio of runner-up efforts — two of which came in relays.

The quartet of Brooke Johnson, Brooke Hamilton, Kristen Jamora and Sarah Watts earned second place finishes in both the 4x400m (4:46.79) and 4x800m (11:04.92) relay events. Watts was also the 800m runner-up with a mark of 2:32.36.

Trinity Eggers was third in the 300m hurdles with a time of 1:01.22, while Jamie Steger came away with third place in the shot put with a throw of 28 feet, 1 inch.

The foursome of Bethany Purdum, Brooklyn Hill, Katie Queen and Gretchen McConnell earned a pair of fifth place efforts in the 4x100m (58.59) and 4x200m (2:04.51) relay events. Hamilton was also fifth in the 400m dash with a mark of 1:14.01.

Star Burns was fifth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 1:03.26, while Eliza Davies tied for fifth in the high jump with a cleared height of 4 feet, 4 inches.

The Blue Devils finished in the top half of the 14-team boys field with five top-five finishes en route to scoring 47.5 points. Huntington won the boys crown with 129 points, with Rock Hill (100) and Chesapeake (75) rounding out the top three spots.

John Stout was Gallia Academy’s lone event champion after winning the 200m dash with a time of 22.95 seconds. Kyle Greenlee also earned a third place tie in the pole vault event with a cleared height of 10 feet even.

Ryan Donovsky was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 10¾ inches. Cory Call was also fifth in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 9½ inches.

The quartet of Logan Blouir, Caleb Greenlee, Kyle Greenlee and Spencer Harris also finished fifth in the 4x400m relay with a mark of 3:56.74.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Chesapeake Lions Invitational.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

