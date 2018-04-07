Eagles suffer first loss, 8-0 to Toronto

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A third of the way through their regular season schedule, the Eagles have finally tasted defeat.

The Eastern baseball team stumbled for the first time this spring in non-conference action on Friday at VA Memorial Stadium in Ross County, as the Eagles fell to Toronto in a weather-shortened game.

Eastern (8-1) — the visiting team in the contest — was sent down in order in the top of the first inning. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Toronto broke the scoreless tie, scoring two runs on three hits and an error.

Eastern put two runners on base with one out in the second inning, and had one runner on base in both the third and fourth innings.

The Red Knights were retired on six consecutive strikeouts in the second and third innings, but pushed across four runs on four hits and a pair of errors in the bottom of the fourth.

After a 1-2-3 top of the fifth, Toronto pushed its lead to 8-0 in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs on two hits and three walks.

Ethen Richmond was the losing pitcher of record in 4⅔ for the Eagles, striking out nine batters and allowing eight runs, four earned, on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter. Kaleb Hill pitched in relief and struck out the only batter he faced.

Clegg earned a win in a complete game for the Red Knights, striking out a dozen and allowing two hits, two walks and a hit batter.

A double by Hill and a single by Matthew Blanchard were Eastern’s only hits in the contest.

Eastern committed three errors and left five runners on base, while THS played errorless defense and stranded six runners.

The Eagles are slated to return to the field on Tuesday when Wahama visits Tuppers Plains.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

