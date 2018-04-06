Blue Devils burn Ironton, 7-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — A great start in conference play for the Blue and White.

The Gallia Academy baseball team utilized the momentum of an early 2-0 advantage, as Ironton mustered just one run on two hits en route to a 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference victory on Thursday night in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (2-1, 1-0 OVC) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, as John Stout led off with a double and was followed by a walk to Wyatt Sipple. Stout and Sipple scored in the inning by way of two passed balls by the Tigers battery.

GAHS tacked on two additional runs in the bottom of the third frame, as Garrett McGuire reached on a single and Josh Faro followed him unto the base path after being hit by a pitch. Ironton pitching woes again led to runs for the Blue and White, as McGuire and Faro later scored to extend the lead to 4-0.

Gallia Academy pushed its lead to 6-0 in the fourth, when Stout and Sipple once again reached by way of a walk and double, respectively. Stout later scored as a result of a passed ball and Sipple was driven home on a fielder’s choice off of the bat of Faro.

The Blue Devils added a run in the sixth inning, as Brendan Carter scored on a one out single by Braden Simms to extend the lead to 7-0 entering the finale.

Ironton tacked on a run in the top of the seventh inning Cameron Deere who reached base by way of a fielder’s choice and later scored on an error off of the bat of Tanner Bowles with two outs. GAHS however closed out the contest in the following at bat to earn a six run victory.

Faro earned the victory for the Blue Devils, as he pitched six innings and allowed one hit, one walk and collected 14 strikeouts.

Cole Davis provided one inning of relief, as he surrendered one run, one hit and struck out one hitter.

Garret Carrico was straddled with the loss for the Tigers, as he allowed six runs in four innings of work.

Gallia Academy stranded 10 runners on base to just three by the hosts. Both teams committed one error in the contest.

McGuire led the way for the Blue Devils with two safeties, while Stout, Sipple and Simms each had one hit apiece. Simms also finished with two runs batted in.

The Tigers managed only two hits in the game, as Gage Salyers and Ethan Duncan each had a safety.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

