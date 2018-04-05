GA tennis hammers Ironmen, 5-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — Court was in session for GAHS tennis on Thursday night … and the verdict was victory.

The Gallia Academy tennis team earned a sweep over visiting Jackson, taking all three of its singles matches and both doubles contest while picking up a 5-0 victory on Thursday night at Gallia Academy High School.

In singles competition, Pierce Wilcoxon defeated Blake Wyatt 6-2, 6-1, Awane Sawamoto won 6-3, 6-3 over Mason Sheets, and Kirsten Hesson won 6-2, 6-2 against Raymond Armstrong.

In doubles action, Katie Carpenter and Thomas Hamilton were victorious by scores of 6-0, 6-3 over Carson Strange and Garrett Turner, while Brittany Masters and Nick Mayes won 6-3, 6-2 against Trevor Waugh and Stephen Marshment.

Following the game, GAHS head coach Randy Christian was pleased with his teams performance — particularly given the history between the two tennis programs.

“This was the first year we haven’t had the league,” said Christian. “Historically between ourselves and Jackson, it was dog eat dog for the league, but it’s still a good rivalry. We’ve played 3-2 contests the last four times we’ve met — they’ve all been nail biters. I changed the line up a bit this evening, trying to get more of the players involved in the singles action. I was well-pleased with the result.”

Gallia Academy returns to the court on Monday as it travels to face Washington Court House at 4:30 p.m.

Gallia Academy junior Katie Carpenter returns a volley during the Blue Devils victory over Jackson on Thursday night in Centenary, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_4.07-GA-Carpenter-1.jpg Gallia Academy junior Katie Carpenter returns a volley during the Blue Devils victory over Jackson on Thursday night in Centenary, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.