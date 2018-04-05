Horne fuels RedStorm men at Otterbein

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Tellis Horne had a pair of first-place finishes and was part of another to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s track and field team at Friday’s April Fools Invitational hosted by Otterbein University.

Horne, a freshman from Pickerington, Ohio, took top honors in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.76 and was first in the 200-meter dash after crossing in 22.09.

He was also part of the RedStorm’s 4×100 relay team which finished first in a time of 42.48. The unit also included freshmen Zavien Parker (Pickerington, OH) and Sterling Smith (Reynoldsburg, OH), along with senior Clinton Campbell (Malta, OH).

In the 100, Horne edged Parker (10.93) and Campbell (10.95) for the top spot. The sub-11 second finish was the first in the career for Horne and Campbell and is believed to be the first time in program history that Rio Grande produced three runners in the 100 at the same meet who crossed the finish line under the 11 second mark.

Campbell and Parker also notched runner-up finishes in the 400-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash, respectively.

Campbell posted a time of 55.77 in the 400 hurdles, while Parker recorded a time of 22.44 in the 200 finals.

The RedStorm finished in fourth place in the overall team standings with 89 points. Otterbein won the team championship with 100 points, while Case Western (96) and Malone (95) rounded out the top three.

Rio also received a handful of other Top 10 finishes including sophomore Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH), who took third place in the 800-meter run after crossing in 1:59.31; sophomore Connor Messer (Ashland, KY), who was fourth in the pole vault after clearing 4.42m; sophomore Adam Champer (Malvern, OH), who was fourth in the discus throw with a toss of 40.93m; freshman Alan Holdheide (Fort Loramie, OH), who took sixth place in the pole vault with an effort of 4.27m; sophomore Zack Collins (Newark, OH), who placed sixth in the hammer throw with a heave of 44.24m; Smith, who placed eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.78; freshman Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH), who was ninth in the javelin with a toss of 32.96m; and freshman Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH), who placed 10th in the 3,000-meter Steeplechase with a time of 12:02.29;

The RedStorm’s 4×400 relay team – comprised of senior Adrian Shields (Fleming, OH), freshman Isaiah Lester (Gallipolis, OH), junior Daschle Facemeyer (Pomeroy, OH) and Holdheide – finished third in a time of 3:33.46.

Rio Grande will return to action this weekend with portions of the team participating in events at High Point (N.C.), Ohio University and Wilmington University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

