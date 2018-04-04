Gallia Academy wins Saunders Relays titles

CENTENARY, Ohio — Home sweet home.

The Gallia Academy track and field teams defended their home track, fending off Rock Hill and Fairland to win the Saunders Relays on Tuesday night in Gallia County.

The Blue Angels won a total of nine events and finished with a team total of 49. Rock Hill finished with a score of 30, while the Lady Dragons posted a 25.

The GAHS girls 800m sprint medley team of Brooklyn Hill, Katie Queen, Peri Martin and Sarah Watts won with a time of 2:04.91, while the team 4x200m quartet of Hill, Queen, Martin and Gretchen McConnell won with a time of 2:02.14. Hill also claimed the title in the 100m dash with a time of 14.51.

In the 4x400m relay, the team of McConnell, Watts, Brooke Johnson and Kristen Jamora won with a time of 4:47.11, while the team of Jamora, Johnson, Watts and Brooke Hamilton won the 4x800m with a time of 11:33.1 and the distance medley with a time of 15:14.91.

The Blue Angels’ shot put relay trio of Jamie Steger, Haylie Polinsky and Ashley Turley was first with a combined distance of 74-3¾. The triple jump team of Mckenzie Skidmore, Calista Barnes and Tori Church won with a distance of 88-3, while the high jump team of Skidmore, Eliza Davies and Emily Eads was first with a total of 12-10.

The Blue Devils won five events and had a team total of 38, seven ahead of the Redmen and 11 ahead of the Dragons.

The GAHS boys 4x110m shuttle hurdle relay team of Ezra Blain, Ian Hill, Logan Blouir and Evan Rodgers was first with a time of 1:08.85, while John Stout won the 100m dash with a time of 11.08.

With a combined distance of 54-9, the Blue Devil trio of Ryan Donovsky, Cory Call and Braden Jamora finished first. The GAHS high jump relay team of Blouir, Spencer Harris and Zach Loveday was first with a combined height of 17-2, while the pole vault team of Oliver Davies, Coen Duncan and Kyle Greenlee won with a height of 29-00.

Gallia Academy will run again on Friday at Chesapeake.

Visit www.baumspage.com for compete results of the Saunders Relays.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

