Lady Knights split with Symmes Valley

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again.

The Point Pleasant softball team suffered a setback, but rebounded from defeat with a dominant win following a 7-3 loss followed by a 9-1 victory versus visiting Symmes Valley on Saturday during a non-conference doubleheader in Mason County.

In game one, the Lady Knights (5-3) trailed 1-0 through two innings, but Tanner King provided a home run in the bottom of the third frame to knot the score at 1-all.

PPHS extended its lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth, as a one out walk to Hanna Smith followed by a single by Peyton Jordan translated to go-ahead runs for the hosts. The Lady Knights sent eight hitters to the plate in the frame and manufactured two runs, three hits, along with two walks and one hit by pitch.

Symmes Valley rallied in the top of the sixth inning, as Sarah Kingrey’s three-RBI triple helped spark a six-run inning for the visitors as they took a 7-3 advantage entering the finale.

The Lady Knights mustered just one hit — a single by Shala Swain — in their final trips to the plate, as SVHS closed out the four-run victory.

Kingrey earned the complete game victory for SVHS, as she surrendered three earned runs on 12 hits, with two walks and five strikeouts.

Jordan took the loss for PPHS, as she pitched five innings and gave up six runs on six hits. Leah Cochran provided two innings of relief, as she allowed one run on two hits, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Kelsie Byus, Jordan, Swain and Smith each had two hits for the Lady Knights, followed by Madilyn Keefer, Rachel Grimm, Cochran and King with one safety apiece.

Cochran and King also finished with one RBI each, respectively.

Kara Sunders and Morgan Jenkins led the Lady Vikings with two safeties each, while Kingrey, Rachel Hayes, Taylor Webb, Emily Estep and Erica Ross rounded out the hitting totals in game one with one hit apiece.

Point Pleasant stranded 12 runners on base in the opening contest, while Symmes Valley left five runners on the basepath.

The second game of the day was heavily in favor of the Lady Knights, as they scored nine runs on 16 hits to earn an eight-run victory.

PPHS took a 5-0 lead into the top of the fifth inning, as the Lady Vikings finally broke through by way of an RBI single by Saunders to cut the deficit to 5-1.

The Lady Knights scored four additional runs in the bottom of the fifth frame, as Byus and Cochran each provided two-RBI doubles to propel the hosts to a 9-1 win in five innings.

Cochran earned a complete game victory, as she allowed one run, seven hits, two base on balls and collected eight strikeouts.

Saunders took the loss for Symmes Valley, as she surrendered nine earned runs and 16 hits in four and two-thirds innings of work.

Jordan, Cochran and King each finished with three safeties apiece, while Byus, Smith and Keefer followed with two hits each, respectively. Izzy King concluded the hitting totals for PPHS with one safety.

Cochran also had four RBI in the contest, as Byus was next with three runs batted in. Keefer and King also finished with one RBI apiece.

Saunders and Webb led the way for the Lady Vikings with two safeties, as Kingrey, Jenkins and Estep followed with one hit each.

Saunders also provided the lone run batted in for Symmes Valley in game two.

Point Pleasant returns to the diamond on Thursday as they host Wayne at 5 p.m.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

